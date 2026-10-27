Mass shooting in Elizabeth, New Jersey reported; at least seven shot, videos show large police presence

A mass shooting was reported in Elizabeth, New Jersey, where at least seven people were shot on October 26. Authorities are reportedly investigating the incident that left one dead and six injured, RLS Media reported. A mass shooting was reported in Elizabeth, New Jersey. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

As per the report, emergency responders went to the area of Irvington Avenue and Elmwood Place shortly before 9:45pm, after reports of multiple people being struck by gunfire. Initial reports had indicated that three suffered gunshot wounds to their legs, while one had been shot in the chest. The Elizabeth Police Department is yet to comment on the matter.

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The wounded have been moved to University Hospital in Newark for treatment. As per the report, a possible suspect is believed to have fled the area in a red sedan and is traveling westbound on Morris Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing.