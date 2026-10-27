Mass shooting in Elizabeth, New Jersey reported; at least seven shot, videos show large police presence
A mass shooting has been reported in Elizabeth, New Jersey, where at least seven people were shot on October 26.
A mass shooting was reported in Elizabeth, New Jersey, where at least seven people were shot on October 26. Authorities are reportedly investigating the incident that left one dead and six injured, RLS Media reported.
As per the report, emergency responders went to the area of Irvington Avenue and Elmwood Place shortly before 9:45pm, after reports of multiple people being struck by gunfire. Initial reports had indicated that three suffered gunshot wounds to their legs, while one had been shot in the chest. The Elizabeth Police Department is yet to comment on the matter.
Also Read | Man dies after shooting in Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood of St. Paul, Minnesota; probe underway
The wounded have been moved to University Hospital in Newark for treatment. As per the report, a possible suspect is believed to have fled the area in a red sedan and is traveling westbound on Morris Avenue.
The investigation is ongoing.
Elizabeth, New Jersey shooting: Videos show police presence
Several visuals showed a large police presence in the area where the shooting was reported. “5 People have been shot, 1 killed in a shooting in Elizabeth, #NewJersey. Per radio traffic, the suspect vehicle is described as a red Nissan. A “Long Gun” is believed to have been used. The shooting reportedly occurred in the 400 block of Irvington Ave. shortly before 10PM EST,” one local news page noted, sharing a photo showing police vehicles on scene.
A local sharing a video noted “4 people shot right by my house ! This is to close to home for me.”
Another clip was shared with a user remarking “Shooting in Elizabeth, NJ has choppers out!”.
Yet another clip appeared to show emergency response after the shooting.
Elizabeth, NJ shooting sparks reactions
Several people reacted to the news of the shooting in Elizabeth, New Jersey. “If you have any information, home surveillance, or dashcam footage from the area, please contact the Elizabeth Police Department immediately or dial 911,” a local wrote on Facebook. Another questioned “Mass shooting in Elizabeth??????”.
Also Read | Kohen Wiley shooting: Senatobia cop, Hunter Foster, resigns after body camera footage released in fatal shooting of 1-year-old
Yet another said “Oh boy. Apparently..theres been a mass shooting down the street. Helicopters hovering over head...all this and its only a full moon monday..yikes.”
The Union County Prosecutor's Office has reportedly been notified of the shooting and investigators are working to determine what led to the incident. The identities of the victims remain unconfirmed at the time of writing.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More