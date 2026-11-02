Lenny Kravitz’s team reacts to rumours singer was aboard Learjet that crashed in Florida

Lenny Kravitz’s representatives have dismissed social media speculation suggesting that the rock star was aboard a Learjet that crashed in South Florida while travelling towards the Bahamas. The crash has claimed the lives of nine people.

Lenny Kravitz team dismissed false rumours linking him to Learjet crash. (REUTERS)

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The rumours spread rapidly on X after an old social media post by a young pilot, who had previously flown Kravitz on a similar route, was circulated online. The post led some users to wrongly suggest that the singer was among the passengers on the ill-fated aircraft.

Viral post fuels speculation about Kravitz

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The speculation gained momentum after a screenshot of a post attributed to Florida-based pilot Emily Shelton began circulating online.

Deep Dive Was Lenny Kravitz aboard the Learjet that crashed in Florida? No. His representative called reports linking him to the crash “untrue and incorrect.” The viral post about a flight with Kravitz referred to a separate trip, not the aircraft involved in the crash. What caused the Florida Learjet crash? The cause has not been established. The crew reported icing, precipitation and turbulence before the aircraft began a rapid descent; the NTSB is investigating. Who was identified among the nine people killed in the Learjet crash? Nathalia Gadelha, a 20-year-old aviator, was identified as the co-pilot. All nine people aboard the Learjet died, according to the reports.

In the post, Shelton had expressed excitement about an upcoming flight with the musician from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas.

Also Read: Florida crash: Nathalia Gadelha, 20, identified as co-pilot killed in Learjet tragedy

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{{^usCountry}} She had also made a playful reference to Kravitz’s hit song It Ain’t Over 'Til It's Over, saying it would be playing in the cockpit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She had also made a playful reference to Kravitz’s hit song It Ain’t Over 'Til It's Over, saying it would be playing in the cockpit. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the post concerned a separate flight and was not evidence that Kravitz had boarded the aircraft involved in the fatal crash.

Singer’s representatives set the record straight

As the speculation gathered pace, with one misleading post reportedly attracting nearly three million views by Monday morning, Kravitz’s team moved to put an end to the claims.

His representative, Carleen Donovan, told BocaNewsNow that reports linking the singer to the crash were "untrue and incorrect".

The clarification came amid growing online confusion about the identities of those involved in the tragedy.

Pilot Emily Shelton denies any involvement

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Shelton also addressed the rumours directly, confirming that she was alive and had no connection to the aircraft involved in the accident.

The 21-year-old pilot, who previously attracted attention after making an emergency landing on Interstate 10 in August, issued a statement on TikTok on Sunday.

She said she had become aware of claims identifying her as the pilot of the crashed Learjet and wanted to correct the misinformation.

Shelton urged social media users to refrain from speculation and show consideration for the families and others affected by the tragedy.

She also expressed her condolences to everyone who lost loved ones in the crash.

What happened in the fatal Learjet 60 crash?

The aircraft involved was a Learjet 60, a private business jet that crashed at approximately 12:50 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, in Palm Beach County, Florida.

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According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the aircraft had departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was heading to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas.

The jet went down near Military Trail, close to the Greenacres Family Community mobile home park. The impact triggered a massive fire and left a large crater near the roadway.

The crash also prompted the evacuation of approximately 600 residents from the nearby mobile-home community as emergency crews responded to the scene. Officials reported no fatalities or injuries among people on the ground at the time of their initial briefings, CBS Miami reported.

Investigators examine possible causes

Preliminary information from air traffic control communications indicated that the flight crew had reported icing, precipitation and turbulence before the aircraft began its rapid descent.

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The pilot requested a higher altitude and subsequently informed air traffic controllers that the aircraft was descending at an alarming rate. An emergency was declared, but the crew was unable to regain control before impact.

These details have drawn attention to the weather conditions and the aircraft's final moments. However, the precise cause of the crash has not been established.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading the investigation, with assistance from the FAA. Investigators are expected to examine flight data, weather conditions, aircraft systems and other evidence to establish what happened, as per AP.

Florida Governor describes crash as cataclysmic

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis described the incident as a catastrophic event, highlighting the severity of the aircraft's impact.

Speaking about the crash, he said: "It looked like a missile going down. It left a big crater on the side of the road."

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His remarks reflected the scale of the destruction and the danger posed to people living in the surrounding community.

Meanwhile, authorities continued their investigation and efforts to assist residents displaced by the accident.