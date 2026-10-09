Leonardo DiCaprio and Jeff Bezos backed a $200 million pledge for 100 threatened species, from pangolins and salamanders to rare wild pigs

We all have probably scrolled past a sad animal story and wondered: what can one person do? This time, two big names were involved. On August 4, 2026, Re:wild, a group co-founded by Leonardo DiCaprio, and the Bezos Earth Fund, chaired by Jeff Bezos, announced the Phoenix Species Project. It began with a $200 million pledge to help save 100 of the world’s most threatened species, according to a Re:wild press release. Pangolins, salamanders and rare pigs make the list.

Where the money comes from and where it goes

Leonardo DiCaprio's Re:wild and the Bezos Earth Fund, chaired by Jeff Bezos, launched the Phoenix Species Project with a $200 million pledge. (Wikimedia Commons)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The money came from a few different sources. Of the $200 million promised at launch, $100 million came from the Bezos Earth Fund. Another $100 million came from Re:wild, supported by DiCaprio, Age of Union and the Todd Graves Family Foundation. The 100 species are mammals, birds, fish, plants and more, from 30 countries. The work will be led by more than 100 partners, including Indigenous Peoples, local communities and governments, Re:wild said. The IUCN Species Survival Commission was a knowledge partner. Its goal is to help ensure the science remains rigorous. Barney Long of Re:wild said each species would get five years of support so teams wouldn't be chasing short grants.

Meet some of the animals

The list includes a wide range of species. Each one is listed as Critically Endangered or Extinct in the Wild on the project's website. The golden-crowned sifaka is a lemur that lives in the northern forests of Madagascar. The Hickory Nut Gorge green salamander is arboreal. You can find it only in one little canyon in North Carolina. The night parrot is a desert bird found only in Australia's outback. Ecologist Nick Leseberg said it went missing for nearly 150 years before being rediscovered. Also on the list is the bowmouth guitarfish, a shark-looking ray, and the fuzzy belly button, a tiny desert succulent. Reports of the launch also included the Visayan warty pig of the Philippines and the Malayan pangolin of Southeast Asia.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deep Dive How is the Phoenix Species Project’s $200 million pledge funded? The Bezos Earth Fund pledged $100 million, and Re:wild pledged another $100 million, supported by Leonardo DiCaprio, Age of Union and the Todd Graves Family Foundation. Which threatened species will receive support from the Phoenix Species Project? The project will support 100 species across 30 countries, including the golden-crowned sifaka, night parrot, Malayan pangolin and Visayan warty pig. The species are listed as Critically Endangered or Extinct in the Wild. How long will the Phoenix Species Project fund conservation work, and how will progress be tracked? Each species is set to receive five years of support. Organizers say they will document population recovery on the project website and social media.

The golden-crowned sifaka, a lemur from northern Madagascar, is one of the 100 species on the Phoenix Species Project list.

Is conservation money really effective?

{{^usCountry}} Is this spending really helping? Some answers come from a 2024 study in Science, ‘The positive impact of conservation action.’ The authors examined 186 studies, which included 665 trials. They weighed the results of conservation against the results of doing nothing. The authors found that in two-thirds of cases, conservation "either improved the state of biodiversity or at least slowed declines" compared with no action. The study also found evidence supporting measures like invasive species control, protected areas, and habitat restoration. But the authors said conservation is going to have to ramp up a lot to meet global targets. That fits with the long-term, steady funding Re:wild mentioned. What this does and does not mean {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Is this spending really helping? Some answers come from a 2024 study in Science, ‘The positive impact of conservation action.’ The authors examined 186 studies, which included 665 trials. They weighed the results of conservation against the results of doing nothing. The authors found that in two-thirds of cases, conservation "either improved the state of biodiversity or at least slowed declines" compared with no action. The study also found evidence supporting measures like invasive species control, protected areas, and habitat restoration. But the authors said conservation is going to have to ramp up a lot to meet global targets. That fits with the long-term, steady funding Re:wild mentioned. What this does and does not mean {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Big launches are only the starting point, not the end goal. Saving any species often takes years. The project's organizers said it will be documenting the recovery of the populations on its website and on social media platforms. It allows teams to monitor progress throughout the process. The group describes it as a major philanthropic project devoted to critically endangered species. Tiana Andriamanana from the Association Fanamby noted that the funding means her team can now do more than simply hold the line against extinction. Her group is receiving a project grant for the sifaka.

For young readers who are concerned about the planet but feel stuck, this story can feel like a ray of hope. Most of these animals live far away from most of us. However, the local partners lead the work. For now, a pangolin in Southeast Asia, a salamander in a North Carolina canyon, and a pig in the Philippines are on a list with $200 million behind it.