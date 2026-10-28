Rapper Lil Durk, whose legal name is Durk Banks, has asked a federal court to release him on bond while he awaits a second trial on a racketeering-related murder charge. Banks’ attorneys filed the motion on Tuesday ahead of a scheduled bond review hearing on November 4 before US District Judge Michael Fitzgerald.

Lil Durk seeks bond as slain rapper Lul Pab’s mother says she does not oppose release (lildurk/Instagram)

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The request comes weeks after a jury acquitted him of murder-for-hire charges linked to the 2022 killing of rapper Saviay’a Robinson, known as Lul Pab.

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One of the most significant filings submitted with the motion is a letter from Robinson’s mother stating that she does not object to Banks’ release if the court considers it appropriate.

The defense argued that the September acquittal substantially weakens the government’s case and reduces concerns that Banks could intimidate witnesses if released pending trial.

Also read: Why was Lil Durk’s racketeering trial pushed to 2027? Court cites case complexity in latest ruling

Lul Pab’s mother, prominent supporters back release

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{{^usCountry}} Robinson’s mother wrote a brief letter telling the court that she does not oppose Banks’ release if the judge believes it is appropriate. Judge Fitzgerald has previously said he considers the victim family’s views when making decisions in the case, making the letter a notable development. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Robinson’s mother wrote a brief letter telling the court that she does not oppose Banks’ release if the judge believes it is appropriate. Judge Fitzgerald has previously said he considers the victim family’s views when making decisions in the case, making the letter a notable development. {{/usCountry}}

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Michael Rubin, co-founder of REFORM Alliance, said he met Banks through criminal justice reform work. Rubin also noted that the rapper is committed to helping people rebuild their lives after incarceration. Rubin said Banks has consistently supported the organization’s mission.

Rappers like J. Cole and Jay-Z have also wrote letters to the judge requesting Durk's release.

Former Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx also urged the court to grant bond. She wrote that Banks had already spent nearly two years in custody awaiting a trial in which the jury rejected the government’s charges. Foxx argued that he should now be released under reasonable conditions set by the court.

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According to the LAMag, the defense proposed an extensive bond package to address concerns about flight risk. Attorneys offered future income from music royalties, publishing rights, merchandise sales, touring revenue and other commercial rights tied to Banks’ name. The package also includes cash, property pledged by supporters and his mother’s home. Lawyers argued that fleeing would destroy Banks’ career and financially harm his family and supporters.

Also read: Lil Durk ‘in tears’ after not guilty verdict as family celebrates acquittal

New racketeering-related murder case heads to 2027 trial

Although Banks was acquitted of the murder-for-hire charges in September, he still faces prosecution on a separate federal count alleging violent crime in aid of racketeering (VICAR).

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Prosecutors alleged that the killing was intended to maintain or increase his position within an alleged criminal enterprise. To secure a conviction, prosecutors must prove both the underlying murder under California law and the racketeering motive.

The new VICAR allegation was added on July 31, only weeks before the original trial was due to begin. Judge Fitzgerald ruled that introducing the charge so close to trial would unfairly prejudice the defence. He severed it from the original case and ordered it to be tried separately.

The second trial was initially scheduled for October 2026. However, Banks’ lawyers requested additional preparation time. The court granted the request and rescheduled the trial for August 30, 2027.