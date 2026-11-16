Lindsay Clancy to face second trial on March 29, 2027, over deaths of her three children

Lindsay Clancy, a Massachusetts woman accused of killing her three children, will face another trial in 2027. A judge has decided that the case will be heard by a jury again.

Lindsay Clancy to face a second trial in March 2027 over the deaths of her three children in Massachusetts. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger/Pool via REUTERS) (via REUTERS)

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The judge has set March 29, 2027, as the date for the new trial. However, the district attorney has not yet officially confirmed the charges Clancy will face, the BBC reported.

Lindsay Clancy's first trial ended without a verdict

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Clancy had faced a weeks-long trial over the deaths of her three children during the summer. The trial ended without a verdict in early September after the 12-member jury failed to reach an agreement.

Clancy's first trial involved three counts of first-degree murder. These charges relate to the intentional and planned killing of another person. Prosecutors had accused her of killing all three children, the BBC reported.

Second trial charges remain unclear

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{{^usCountry}} Defence lawyer Kevin Reddington said the prosecution's decision to seek another jury trial suggested that it could continue with the first-degree murder charges. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Defence lawyer Kevin Reddington said the prosecution's decision to seek another jury trial suggested that it could continue with the first-degree murder charges. {{/usCountry}}

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"I think you can read between the lines that when they say that the case is going to require a jury, that it's an indirect comment from the DA [district attorney] that they intend to proceed on first-degree murder indictments, so we will pick a trial date," Reddington said, according to the BBC.

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However, prosecutors have not officially confirmed that they will again pursue first-degree murder charges. The final charges for the second trial are still unclear.

Prosecutors could also decide to pursue lesser charges, including second-degree murder. This charge applies to unlawful killings involving malice or extreme recklessness, but without the same level of planning required for first-degree murder, according to the BBC.

The second trial is scheduled to begin on March 29, 2027. The exact charges will depend on the prosecution's decision ahead of the new proceedings.