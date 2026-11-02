The longest truce of the Ukraine war, limited to the eastern Kherson region, ended on Sunday after Russia refused the offer of an extension, Ukrainian officials said.

Longest truce of Ukraine war ends in Kherson

The rare pause in fighting, brokered by US First Lady Melania Trump and which began early Tuesday, enabled a humanitarian mission to the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky as the war grinds through its fifth year.

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Neither side reported violations after the truce began, in what one Ukrainian lawmaker described as the "biggest de-escalation since 2022".

"The ceasefire, which was in effect from October 27 to November 1, has ended," said Ukraine's Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets.

He called the temporary truce "an important step in our joint humanitarian efforts" with Russia.

- 'Fresh air' for Kherson residents -

The conflict, sparked by Russia's 2022 full-scale invasion, has destroyed parts of eastern and southern Ukraine, left hundreds of thousands of soldiers and civilians dead, and forced millions to flee their homes.

AFP spoke to several Kherson residents, one of whom said the ceasefire had been a "breath of fresh air".

"We have to use this time to get things done," said Volodymyr Omeltchenko, a 38-year-old gardener. "We're pruning the rose bushes for winter."

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{{^usCountry}} Pope Leo, who had pressed Russia for a truce in Oleshky, said he hoped the temporary pause would "strengthen the desire for dialogue and lead to new concrete peace initiatives". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pope Leo, who had pressed Russia for a truce in Oleshky, said he hoped the temporary pause would "strengthen the desire for dialogue and lead to new concrete peace initiatives". {{/usCountry}}

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A Ukrainian military officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, expressed concern that the fighting would be "worse than before" when it resumed.

Russian forces, positioned on the other side of the Dnipro river, had taken advantage of the calm of the past few days to amass new troops, transport ammunition stocks, and collect intelligence on Ukrainian positions using surveillance drones, the officer said.

Kherson regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin warned local people to be particularly vigilant when the ceasefire ended and to "respond immediately to warnings about Russian attacks".

- Refinery reportedly hit -

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Both Russia and Ukraine exchanged strikes elsewhere on Sunday.

Russia said early Sunday that a drone had struck an "industrial enterprise" east of Moscow overnight.

Ukrainian media reported that Kyiv had attacked the Kstovo oil refinery, calling it "one of Russia's largest oil refineries, producing fuel and lubricants".

Kyiv has repeatedly struck Russian oil and gas sites, in what it says is fair retaliation for Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

US President Donald Trump had been pressing Kyiv to stop such attacks, blaming them for rising diesel costs that analysts attribute to the Iran war.

Ukraine's energy ministry reported fresh power outages across the country Sunday, including in Kyiv, following Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian strikes killed five people in Russian-occupied Ukraine between late Saturday and Sunday afternoon, Russian-installed authorities said.

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Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians.

Russia now occupies around a fifth of its neighbour: the Crimean peninsula, which it annexed in 2014, most of the eastern regions of Donetsk and Lugansk collectively referred to as the Donbas and large parts of the southern Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

US-mediated talks between Russia and Ukraine are set to resume this month, having been effectively frozen since the United States and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran in February.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.