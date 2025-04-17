Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lost your Social Security card? Don't fret! Here's a step-by-step guide

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Apr 17, 2025 10:32 AM IST

If you've lost your Social Security card, the SSA provides an easy online replacement option for eligible citizens.

You have lost your Social Security card? And now fretting over it? No worries! The process is easier than you might think.

(Image for representation) A Social Security Administration (SSA) office in Washington, DC, March 26, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(AFP)
(Image for representation) A Social Security Administration (SSA) office in Washington, DC, March 26, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(AFP)

The Social Security Administration (SSA) offers several options, but the online option is the quickest and easiest, assuming you are eligible for it.

Follow these easy steps to quickly recover you Social Security card

To get started online, head over to the SSA website and either create or log in to your personal account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount. Once you're logged in, look for the option that says ‘Replace your Social Security Card.’ The system will walk you through verifying your identity using details from your state-issued ID or driver’s license. Following that part, you'll be asked to answer some background questions and confirm your mailing address to complete the request.

ALSO READ| Didn’t get Social Security payment today? Here’s what you can do

Keep in mind that not everyone can apply online. SSA notes this service is only available to State citizens who are 18 or older, have a US mailing address, and have a driver’s license or state-issued ID from a participating state on them. If that doesn’t apply to you, you’ll need to go the traditional route and visit a local Social Security office.

Here’s your hassle-free in-person solution

For in-person applications, the process is still very straightforward. To start with, you’ll require proof of identification and citizenship. It could be a US birth certificate, a valid passport or a state-issued driver’s license.Plus, you’ll have to download and fill out Form SS-5, which is the official application for a social security card available on the SSA’s website.

Second, you have to use the SSA Office Locator tool online to locate your nearest Social Security office. When you go, be sure to bring your completed application form along with your original identification documents (not photocopies).

ALSO READ| Social Security payment tomorrow: How much stimulus will you receive? Check eligibility and more

Now, here’s some good news—there’s no fee to get a replacement Social Security card. That said, there are limits: you can only request three replacement cards in a single year and up to ten during your lifetime, with certain exceptions.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Lost your Social Security card? Don't fret! Here's a step-by-step guide
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On