Lost your Social Security card? Don't fret! Here's a step-by-step guide

The Social Security Administration (SSA) offers several options, but the online option is the quickest and easiest, assuming you are eligible for it.

Follow these easy steps to quickly recover you Social Security card

To get started online, head over to the SSA website and either create or log in to your personal account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount. Once you're logged in, look for the option that says ‘Replace your Social Security Card.’ The system will walk you through verifying your identity using details from your state-issued ID or driver’s license. Following that part, you'll be asked to answer some background questions and confirm your mailing address to complete the request.

Keep in mind that not everyone can apply online. SSA notes this service is only available to State citizens who are 18 or older, have a US mailing address, and have a driver’s license or state-issued ID from a participating state on them. If that doesn’t apply to you, you’ll need to go the traditional route and visit a local Social Security office.

Here’s your hassle-free in-person solution

For in-person applications, the process is still very straightforward. To start with, you’ll require proof of identification and citizenship. It could be a US birth certificate, a valid passport or a state-issued driver’s license.Plus, you’ll have to download and fill out Form SS-5, which is the official application for a social security card available on the SSA’s website.

Second, you have to use the SSA Office Locator tool online to locate your nearest Social Security office. When you go, be sure to bring your completed application form along with your original identification documents (not photocopies).

Now, here’s some good news—there’s no fee to get a replacement Social Security card. That said, there are limits: you can only request three replacement cards in a single year and up to ten during your lifetime, with certain exceptions.