Didn’t get Social Security payment today? Here’s what you can do

Edited by Yash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 17, 2025 08:50 AM IST

Didn't get your Social Security payment today? It could be a processing, info change, suspension, or SSA office delay.

Social Security payments are here for the beneficiaries in Group 3 of the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) classification of retirees. The SSA also ensured that there would be no delay from their side regarding the payments. Payments of the Group 3 beneficiaries are to be done today, on April 16, but if you still haven’t received your payment even after being eligible for it, here’s what you can do:

Social Security stimulus checks were sent out on Wednesday(AFP)
Social Security stimulus checks were sent out on Wednesday(AFP)

Report a missing payment

Check with your bank if any pending payments are on their way to your account. If that isn’t the case, then contact the SSA at 800-772-1213 or visit your local office. Someone should then be able to review your application and provide you with information regarding the delay in payment.

Read More: Social Security payment tomorrow: How much stimulus will you receive? Check eligibility and more

You can also check some of the common reasons why your payment hasn’t hit your bank account yet:

Your Social Security benefits application hasn’t been processed yet

If you’ve already applied for benefits, the administration will require some time to process the application before you can receive your payment. You’ll receive a letter in the mail in about 30 days with your expected start date of receiving the benefits.

Last year, the SSA said that over 80% of new applicants receive their first payment within two weeks of applying, so if you’re in doubt, you can check the status of your benefits on My Social Security account at https://www.ssa.gov/myaccount/ and log in to find information about your application.

Read More: A jab at Musk? Biden's mocking remark about social security during first post-White House speech goes viral | Watch

Your banking information has changed

If you’ve moved or changed your banking information, the SSA won’t be aware of the change until you let them know about the change, which could further delay your payment.

Something resulted in the suspension of your benefits

You can lose your Social Security benefits if you’ve done something to get them suspended. For example, if you’re earning more than the benefit limit from a job, you may not receive the checks. You can also temporarily lose your benefits if you’re serving prison time for more than 30 days.

The Social Security offices are experiencing delays

The office handling the benefits payment could run into technical issues that could result in a delay in receiving your check at the said time. You can positively reach out to your local branch for more details about the delay.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 17, 2025
