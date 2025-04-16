A jab at Musk? Biden's mocking remark about social security during first post-White House speech goes viral | Watch

Former President Joe Biden appeared to take a jab at Elon Musk Tuesday, April 15, during his first speech since leaving office. Biden spoke in Chicago for roughly a half hour before disability advocates, during which he said he "would love to meet" the people who were allegedly still getting a social security check at the age of 300. He also stressed that his administration had "strengthened the anti-fraud measures to protect people's identities." A jab at Musk? Biden's mocking remark about social security during first post-White House speech goes viral (Photo by SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, REUTERS/Nathan Howard)

"And to make sure benefits are going to the people they actually belong to," Biden said. “By the way, those 300-year-old folk who are getting social security, I wanna meet 'em.”

"Because I would like to figure out how they did that," Biden said, prompting the audience to laugh. “Hell of a thing, man, I'm looking for longevity." He joked that “it's hell when you turn 40.”

When Elon Musk revealed that a person aged 360 to 390 was collecting social security

Although Biden did not name Musk, his comment comes after the Tesla boss claimed that a person aged 360 to 390 was collecting social security. "According to the Social Security database, these are the numbers of people in each age bucket with the death field set to FALSE," Musk posted at the, sharing a chart showing various age groups. “Maybe Twilight is real and there are a lot of vampires collecting Social Security.”

The chart appeared to indicate that over 20 million were listed with ages 100 and higher. This included more than 3.9 million in the 130-139. Over 3.5 million people were listed within the 140 - 149 range, while 1.3 million were listed in the 150 - 159 range.

It was revealed in February that President Donald Trump has directed Musk and DOGE to identify fraud at the agency. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said at the time that several dead people have been receiving fraudulent Social Security payments.