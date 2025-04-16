Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

A jab at Musk? Biden's mocking remark about social security during first post-White House speech goes viral | Watch

BySumanti Sen
Apr 16, 2025 02:16 PM IST

Ex-president Joe Biden delievered his first speech since leaving office, during which he addressed various issues, including those involving social security.

Former President Joe Biden appeared to take a jab at Elon Musk Tuesday, April 15, during his first speech since leaving office. Biden spoke in Chicago for roughly a half hour before disability advocates, during which he said he "would love to meet" the people who were allegedly still getting a social security check at the age of 300. He also stressed that his administration had "strengthened the anti-fraud measures to protect people's identities."

A jab at Musk? Biden's mocking remark about social security during first post-White House speech goes viral (Photo by SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, REUTERS/Nathan Howard)
A jab at Musk? Biden's mocking remark about social security during first post-White House speech goes viral (Photo by SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, REUTERS/Nathan Howard)

"And to make sure benefits are going to the people they actually belong to," Biden said. “By the way, those 300-year-old folk who are getting social security, I wanna meet 'em.”

"Because I would like to figure out how they did that," Biden said, prompting the audience to laugh. “Hell of a thing, man, I'm looking for longevity." He joked that “it's hell when you turn 40.”

When Elon Musk revealed that a person aged 360 to 390 was collecting social security

Although Biden did not name Musk, his comment comes after the Tesla boss claimed that a person aged 360 to 390 was collecting social security. "According to the Social Security database, these are the numbers of people in each age bucket with the death field set to FALSE," Musk posted at the, sharing a chart showing various age groups. “Maybe Twilight is real and there are a lot of vampires collecting Social Security.”

The chart appeared to indicate that over 20 million were listed with ages 100 and higher. This included more than 3.9 million in the 130-139. Over 3.5 million people were listed within the 140 - 149 range, while 1.3 million were listed in the 150 - 159 range.

It was revealed in February that President Donald Trump has directed Musk and DOGE to identify fraud at the agency. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said at the time that several dead people have been receiving fraudulent Social Security payments.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / A jab at Musk? Biden's mocking remark about social security during first post-White House speech goes viral | Watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On