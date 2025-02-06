‘Didn’t continue down that path,’ Why Karoline Leavitt quit her past career where she worked ‘on the dark side’

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt had an unexpected job before she started working for Donald Trump, it has been reported. The New Hampshire native is the youngest person to ever hold the post, and the sixth working mother in a row to be named in the role. Why Karoline Leavitt quit her past career where she worked ‘on the dark side’ (Photographer: Francis Chung/Politico/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

Leavitt reportedly attended Saint Anselm College, a liberal arts school in Manchester, New Hampshire, on an athletic scholarship. She is known to have played on the softball team.

What was Karoline Leavitt interested in?

Leavitt graduated with a bachelor’s degree in politics and communication in 2019, but "quickly learned it wasn’t athletics I was interested in. It was politics, public service, news,” The Mirror reported.

Leavitt, who wanted to be a reporter, worked for local TV station WMUR. In 2022, she told a county Republican group in New Hampshire while exploring running for Congress that she was eventually "glad I didn’t continue down that path, working on the dark side."

Leavitt was reportedly inspired by Trump, and was “stunned” when she was accepted for a White House internship during his first term. At the time, she wrote letters in the President's name in the correspondence office.

Leavitt became communications director for Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York after Trump lost re-election in 2020, and Joe Biden became president. She later left Stefanik’s office to run for a seat in Congress from New Hampshire.

Leavitt won a 10-way primary for the Republican nomination and then lost to Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas in the general election. She was national spokesperson for Trump’s campaign, and was seen promoting his policies and often defending him during TV appearances.

Trump has praised Leavitt and has indicated that he has confidence in her to do well as his press secretary, saying, “Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator. I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American people as we Make America Great Again.”