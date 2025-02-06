Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Benjamin Netanyahu praises Donald Trump's ‘remarkable’ Gaza Strip takeover plan, ‘The first good idea that I’ve heard’

BySumanti Sen
Feb 06, 2025 11:43 AM IST

“And I think it should be really pursued and examined, pursued and done,” Benjamin Netanyahu said of Donald Trump's proposal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has praised Donald Trump’s promised US takeover of Gaza Strip, saying it was the “first good idea” he has heard regarding the war-torn region. “The actual idea of allowing first Gazans who want to leave to leave. I mean, what’s wrong with that?” Netanyahu told Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

Benjamin Netanyahu praises Donald Trump's ‘remarkable’ Gaza Strip takeover plan(AFP)
Benjamin Netanyahu praises Donald Trump's ‘remarkable’ Gaza Strip takeover plan(AFP)

“They can leave, and they can then come back, they can relocate and come back. But you have to rebuild Gaza. If you want to rebuild Gaza you can’t have … this is the first good idea that I’ve heard. It’s a remarkable idea,” he said. “And I think it should be really pursued and examined, pursued and done. I think it will create a different future for everyone.”

What did Donald Trump propose?

On Tuesday, February 4, President Trump proposed a US takeover of the Gaza Strip, after suggesting moving “all” Palestinians who live there to other countries. He added that in a transitional phase, Trump added that the roughly 2 million Gazans would be relocated to neighbouring countries. "The US will take over the Gaza Strip and we will do a job with it, too. We'll own it," Trump told a joint press conference with Netanyahu.

The President added that the US would get rid of unexploded bombs, "level the site" and remove buildings that have been destroyed, and "create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area."

Trump also indicated that it was not Palestinians who would return there. "It should not go through a process of rebuilding and occupation by the same people that have really stood there and fought for it and lived there and died there and lived a miserable existence there," he said, adding that inhabitants of Gaza should instead "go to other countries of interest with humanitarian hearts."

Meanwhile, Netanyahu praised Trump as the "greatest friend Israel has ever had” and said his plan about Gaza could "change history" and was worth "paying attention to."

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On