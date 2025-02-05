Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘US will take over Gaza Strip’: Donald Trump after talks with Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu

ByHT News Desk
Feb 05, 2025 05:55 AM IST

Donald Trump's meeting with Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu is his first meeting with a foreign leader since returning to the White House

Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States will “take over and own” the Gaza Strip.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's prime minister, right, and US President Donald Trump during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday.(Bloomberg)
Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's prime minister, right, and US President Donald Trump during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday.(Bloomberg)

"The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too. We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site,” AP quoted the US president as saying at a joint press conference with Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump added that the United States would work economically develop the area after cleaning out the destroyed buildings.

Trump says he and Netanyahu discussed eliminating Hamas.

Both the leaders focused in their closed-door meeting on discussing how Hamas can be eliminated and restoring peace “to a troubled region.”

Kicking off a joint press conference, Trump slammed his predecessor Joe Biden, saying “nobody did anything for four years” in the Middle East except demonstrate incompetence."

According to Bloomberg, Trump insisted that Egypt and Jordan will take in Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, dismissing their stated objection to accepting people from the war-shattered territory.

“They say they’re not going to accept — I say they will,” Trump said at the presser.

Since returning to office, the meeting was Trump’s first with a foreign leader at the White House.

Trump suggested an independent Palestine

On Tuesday, Trump suggested that he might be reconsidering an independent Palestine as part of a broader two-state solution to the decades-long Israel-Palestinian conflict.

“Well, a lot of plans change with time,” he told reporters when asked if he was still committed to a plan like the one he laid out in 2020 that called for a Palestinian state.

“A lot of death has occurred since I left and now came back. Now we are faced with a situation that’s different — in some ways better and in some ways worse. But we are faced with a very complex and difficult situation that we’ll solve," Trump added.

(With agency inputs)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On