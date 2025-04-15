Social Security payment tomorrow: How much stimulus will you receive? Check eligibility and more

The Social Security payments will be received by retirees in Group 3 of the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) classification on April 16. Beneficiaries in Group 3 of the classification receive the payments if they’re born between the 11th and 20th of any month. The classification is made based on the birthdates. Social Security payments will come on April 16(Unsplash)

Survivors or people with disabilities receive these Social Security payments as Supplementary Security Income (SSI), issued at the beginning of every month. This offers financial support to the elderly, blind or disabled individuals with limited income.

How much can one get?

The amount of these Social Security benefits depends on the age at which you retire. For example, if someone retires at the full retirement age of 67, one can get a maximum benefit of $4,018 monthly. Early retirement will lead to a reduction in the same benefit, tuning it down to $2,831. If someone decides to stretch their retirement age to 70, the same benefit could rise to $5,108.

The SSI benefits vary on several factors like income, type of disability, and the number of people taking care of them – or co-existing with them – in the household. The maximum monthly SSI payment is $967 for an individual, but it goes up to $1,450 for a couple.

When is the next payment?

The next payment for beneficiaries in Group 4 will be on April 23. It will be for the people who were born between the 21st and 31st of any month. If you’re in any one of the groups and haven’t received their payments as expected, you can wait for three working days before reaching out to the SSA at 1-800-772-1213 for assistance.

Are there any changes to the SSA’s policies?

The SSA previously announced that new benefit claims would need to be completed in-person physically, rather than over a call for those individuals who cannot navigate SSA’s online portal. However, on April 13, the SSA stated that it would allow individuals to complete all claim types on call.

The SSA stated in a news release on April 12 that “Beginning April 14, 2025, SSA will allow individuals to complete all claim types via telephone, supported by new anti-fraud capabilities designed to protect beneficiaries and streamline the customer experience.”

“We are modernizing how we serve the public – enhancing both security and accessibility. These updates improve our ability to detect and prevent fraud while providing more flexible options for people to access their benefits,” said SSA acting commissioner Leland Dudek.