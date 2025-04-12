Social Security firing staffers, moving communication to X? Fact-checking reports

Reports about the Social Security Administration (SSA) firing its staffers, and ditching press releases to move all of the agency's communication to X, platform formerly known as Twitter, surfaced on Friday. Federal News Network (FNN) cited sources to report that SSA's Midwest-West regional commissioner briefed employees about the change. The entrance and logo of a Social Security Office in Pasadena, California(REUTERS)

“The agency will be using X to communicate to the press and the public — formerly known as Twitter,” FNN quoted Kerr-Davis as saying. “This will become our communication mechanism."

The publication added that SSA's communication staff is in crisis due to reassignments in front-facing roles at field offices across the country.

“If you’re used to getting press releases and Dear Colleague letters, you might want to subscribe to the official SSA X account, so you can stay up to date with agency news,” Kerr-Davis said, as reported by FNN. “I know this probably sounds very foreign to you — it did to me as well — and not what we are used to, but we are in different times now,” she added.

Social Security Administration fact-checks reports

However, the agency was quick to dismiss the report. “This is false. Social Security will continue to communicate through any and all mediums,” the agency said late on Friday.

Only last month, SSA debunked reports about it permanently closing local field offices.

“Since January 1, 2025, the agency has not permanently closed or announced the permanent closure of any local field office. From time to time, SSA must temporarily close a local field office for reasons such as weather, damage, or facilities issues, and it reopens when the issues are resolved. The agency has announced the permanent closure of one hearing office, in White Plains, NY,” the agency said in a press release published on March 27.

“SSA is committed to providing service where people need help and our local field offices are no exception,” Lee Dudek, Acting Commissioner of Social Security, said. “We have not permanently closed any local field offices this year.”