Luigi Mangione's lawyer has a surprising Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs connection

Luigi Mangione's lawyer, Karen Friedman-Agnifilo, has a surprising Sean "Diddy" Combs connection. The former prosecutor is married to Marc Agnifilo, who has been representing the disgraced rapper against his sex trafficking charges. However, this is not the first time that the husband-wife duo has concurrently been involved in highly-publicised cases.

Luigi Mangione and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' lawyers are married

Karen, who has been hired by UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson murder suspect, left her longtime position as the head of the sex crimes unit in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in 2021. With a career spanning nearly three decades, she spent the majority of her time as a public servant, including as chief of the office’s trial division for four years. For seven years, from 2014 to 2021, she served as second-in-command under DA Cyrus Vance.

Following her exit from public service, Karen joined her husband’s private firm, Agnifilo Intrater LLP, where she is currently a partner. She has also made several appearances in the media as a commentator. Her television stints include legal analyst for CNN, legal advisor for Law and Order, and a weekly legal podcast. As she's regarded as a seasoned professional in her field, other lawyers don't think of it as a surprise that she is representing Mangione.

“She’s got as much experience as any human being, especially in the state court,” a New York prosecutor told CNN. “She knows every corridor, every judge, every clerk in the courthouse,” they added. Similarly, her husband, Marc, has also been a lawyer for over 30 years. Prior to taking on Combs' case, he defended notable clients like Martin Shkreli (the “Pharma Bro”), Keith Raniere (the NXIVM cult leader), and Roger Ng (Malaysia 1MDB scandal).

Following Combs' arrest, Marc told TMZ that the disgraced rapper is “not a criminal.” “We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney's Office,” he said on September 16, adding, “He [Combs] is an imperfect person but is not a criminal.” “These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court,” Marc further told the outlet.