Luigi Mangione's fingerprints match those found at UnitedHealthcare CEO murder scene: Police

Fingerprints recovered at the scene of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s assassination have been matched to suspect Luigi Mangione, per CNN. Suspect Luigi Mangione is taken into the Blair County Courthouse on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Hollidaysburg, Pa. (Janet Klingbeil via AP)(AP)

This is the first confirmed forensic evidence linking Mangione directly to the site of the fatal shooting, which occurred just over a week ago outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel.

Notably, New York prosecutors have charged Mangione, 26, with one count of murder, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of second-degree possession of a forged document, and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to online court records.

Mangione shouts in court as he's denied bail

Mangione was apprehended Monday at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, following a tip from a member of the public. Details about his background have begun to emerge.

On Tuesday, Mangione appeared at an extradition hearing at the Blair County Courthouse in Pennsylvania, where he was denied bail. Entering the courthouse in shackles and an orange prison jumpsuit, Mangione yelled, “It’s completely out of touch and an insult to the intelligence of the American people. It’s lived experience.”

Who is Luigi Mangione?

Once a high-achieving student from a privileged family, Mangione’s life took a turn in recent months, becoming a suspect in this high-profile CEO murder case. Authorities are investigating whether his actions were influenced by frustration over a back injury he sustained in July 2023 and a related insurance claim.

“Some of the writings that he had, he was discussing the difficulty of sustaining that injury,” New York Police Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny told Fox News.

“So, we’re looking into whether or not the insurance industry either denied a claim from him or didn’t help him out to the fullest extent.”

Mangione’s lawyer, Thomas Dickey, denies his client’s involvement in the murder and expects him to plead not guilty to all charges in New York and Pennsylvania. “I haven’t seen any evidence that they have the right guy,” Dickey told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on “The Source.”