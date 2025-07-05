Macy's fireworks cost: Here's how much is spent on the iconic July 4 show

As the United States celebrated its 249th Independence Day on Friday, the Fourth of July, one of the day's iconic events - the 49th edition of Macy's fireworks in New York City - delivered with spectacular show with thousands in attendance. Photos and videos surfaced on social media showing the Brooklyn Bridge and the Manhattan skyline filled with fireworks as the Macy's celebrations kicked off. Representational image. (Unsplash)

Given the grand scale of the show, a question that is often eluded is how much all of it costs? Let's find out.

How Much Does Macy's Fireworks Cost?

Macy's 4th of July fireworks are a grand event that lights up almost all of New York City's skyline with elaborate pyrotechnics. While the fireworks themselves involve a massive cost, additional costs are involved in cleaning up the city after the event.

As per a report by the news website Style Caster, in the 49th Macy's fireworks, the fireworks alone are expected to cost around 6$ million. The report estimates based on the cost of cleaning up Times Square on New Year Eve this year (around $100,000), cleaning after the Macy's fireworks could cost around half of that, i.e around $50,000.

Macy's Fireworks: Key Details

The Macy's fireworks have been a regular feature of New York City since 1976, when the retail chain started sponsoring the event. Such has been the popularity of the event that since 1983, it has been broadcast as a special, starting with WPIX. Now, the event is syndicated the NBC News. Around 4 million people attend the fireworks event every year, while many more tune in on TV, as per a 2019 report by Fox Business.