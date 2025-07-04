10 best fireworks displays on July 4: From Macy’s Fireworks to Lake Tahoe

The Fourth of July is almost upon us, which means it’s time for the celebration to take over the skies across the country. Although lawn parties and barbecue grills are indispensable to the festivities, the day feels unfinished until a spectacular array of annual fireworks takes over the sky. A splendid display of fireworks will be seen across the US on July 4(Unsplash)

Hence, here are the 10 best spots across the country to ring in independence from:

Macy’s Fireworks (New York City)

As the nation’s fourth-most-watched fireworks displays, New York’s Macy’s Fireworks attracts a footfall of about 75,000 people each year who gather to see its live concert performances and grand execution. Entry to the event is free and multiple viewing points offer a clear sight. Arrive early by 6 PM at the FDR Drive or the Brooklyn Heights Promenade to catch the best view.

National Mall Fireworks (Washington DC)

With the Washington Monument in the backdrop, D.C.’s National Mall Fireworks offer free admission, live entertainment, food vendors, and kids’ activities at the National Mall between the 4th and 14th streets, Capitol Hill grounds, and rooftop bars in the downtown region.

Boston Pops Fireworks (Boston)

If you wish to witness a spectacular array of fireworks launched in sync to soft classical beats playing in the background, the Boston Pops Fireworks might just be what you’re looking for. Charles River Esplanade, the Cambridge side of the Charles River, and the Longfellow Bridge offer elevated views of the display.

Navy Pier Fireworks (Chicago)

With live music and entertainment right on the pier, Chicago’s finest July 4 offering occurs at the Navy Pier. Arrive early by 7 PM to catch the best view. Oak Street Beach and North Avenue Beach also offer a fairly adequate view of the festivities.

Addison Kaboom Town! (Dallas)

Visible for miles on end, Dallas’s Addison Kaboom Town! fireworks display is one to behold. The celebrations feature air shows right before the colorful display which can be spotted from the Addison Circle Park, Vitruvian Park, local rooftops, or parking garages.

Waikiki Fireworks (Honolulu)

Characterized by traditional Hawaiian entertainment and a beach view, the Waikiki Fireworks in Honolulu are a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Anywhere along the Waikiki beach shoreline works fine or even the Magic Island at Ala Moana Beach Park or rooftop bars in the region fit the bill.

Lights on the Lake (Lake Tahoe)

Lights on the Lake utilizes water reflections and multiple launch sites to create a panoramic view of their fireworks display. Commons Beach in Tahoe City, Kings Beach State Recreation Area or any lakefront restaurant or bar offers a free view of a sight to behold.

Wawa Welcome America (Philadelphia)

A free concert on Benjamin Franklin Parkway, a backdrop as stunning as historic Philadelphia, and parades in the area are all that the Wawa Welcome America display has to offer. Line up alongside the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Penn’s Landing along the Delaware River, or rooftops in Center City for an eye-catching view.

We the People, By the People, For the People Fourth of July Fireworks

The skies of Atlantic City play host to more than 250,000 people each year thanks to their incredible We the People, By the People, For the People Fourth of July Fireworks display.

Stars and Stripes

The Stars and Stripes fireworks display rightfully owns the title of America’s largest and longest celebration in the sky. The event unfolds in San Antonio, Texas each year.

By Stuti Gupta