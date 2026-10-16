Malibu Bryson Fire: Map, evacuation updates, warning zones as blaze burns near Mulholland Highway

Update (8:57pm): The Bryson Fire has grown to about 40 acres, according to the helicopter coordinator (HLCO). The fire is spreading, with new flames and spot fires appearing near its front. The coordinator said the fire could reach Encinal Canyon Road in about 10 minutes.

Malibu Bryson Fire (Unsplash)

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Initial story: A fire named Bryson Fire has broken out in Malibu, Los Angeles County, California, as per Watch Duty. The fire is now 20 acres in size, and there is no containment so far.

Where the fire is burning

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According to Watch Duty, the Bryson Fire is burning on Encinal Canyon Road, west of Mulholland Highway, in Malibu.

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How the fire started and grew

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{{^usCountry}} According to fire radio traffic, as per the New York Post, the Bryson Fire broke out around 4:40pm local time near Mulholland Highway and Encinal Canyon Road, close to Camp Kilpatrick. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to fire radio traffic, as per the New York Post, the Bryson Fire broke out around 4:40pm local time near Mulholland Highway and Encinal Canyon Road, close to Camp Kilpatrick. {{/usCountry}}

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The fire grew from roughly a half-acre to five acres in about 15 minutes. It was burning through medium brush and pushing south.

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Evacuation warnings

As per Watch Duty, Evacuation Warnings (Level 2 - Set) have been issued for Zones KAN-U017, LEO-U015 and SYC-U016.

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Deep Dive Where is the Bryson Fire burning in Malibu? The fire is burning on Encinal Canyon Road, west of Mulholland Highway, in Malibu, Los Angeles County. Which areas are under evacuation warnings for the Bryson Fire? Level 2 (Set) evacuation warnings have been issued for Zones KAN-U017, LEO-U015 and SYC-U016. Where can I check the Bryson Fire map and evacuation updates? Residents can check the fire map and evacuation updates on the Watch Duty incident page linked in the article.

Residents can check the fire map and evacuation updated here.

Residents in the affected areas should monitor official alerts and prepare to leave if conditions worsen.

Power shutoffs in the area

As per the New York Post, the fire broke out as power was shut off in central and western Malibu around 4pm local time. This affected traffic signals in the area.

According to SCE’s website, nearly 39,000 customers in Los Angeles County had their power cut due to safety concerns as of Thursday afternoon. Another 76,000 customers in the county were being considered for possible power shutoffs. More than 24,000 customers are without power across neighboring Ventura County.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.