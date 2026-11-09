Man stabbed at Jamie Foxx’s Thousand Oaks Halloween party, suspect arrested

A Halloween-themed gathering at Jamie Foxx’s residence in Thousand Oaks, California, turned violent after a man sustained a neck injury on Saturday, November 7. Deputies and emergency medical personnel were called to the property, while a male suspect was taken into custody on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

A man was stabbed at Jamie Foxx's annual Halloween party. (REUTERS)

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According to TMZ, paramedics treated the injured man at the scene. However, details surrounding the alleged confrontation, including what triggered it and who was involved, have not been established.

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The incident reportedly took place during SKVLK Fest, an annual Halloween celebration associated with Foxx and his daughter, Anelise. While Halloween was marked last week, the family’s themed gathering was reportedly held on November 7.

Police and paramedics respond to Jamie Foxx’s property

According to People, which cited TMZ’s November 8 report, Ventura County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to Foxx’s Thousand Oaks residence following reports of an alleged stabbing.

The injured person reportedly suffered a superficial wound to the neck and received medical attention from paramedics at the property. Available reports have not confirmed if the injury was life-threatening or the man required further treatment at a hospital.

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{{^usCountry}} Footage described in media coverage showed guests leaving the residence as law enforcement officers attended to the situation. Several people were also seen in handcuffs. However, the footage does not establish whether everyone detained was arrested or connected to the alleged assault. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Footage described in media coverage showed guests leaving the residence as law enforcement officers attended to the situation. Several people were also seen in handcuffs. However, the footage does not establish whether everyone detained was arrested or connected to the alleged assault. {{/usCountry}}

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Male suspect arrested

KTLA also reported the alleged stabbing and later arrest, citing TMZ's coverage. According to the reports, a man was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

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The circumstances surrounding the alleged attack remain unclear. The reports have not revealed the identities of the injured person or the arrested suspect.

It is also unclear whether prosecutors have filed formal charges. An arrest on suspicion of a crime does not establish guilt, and the allegations have not been tested in court.

Halloween event reportedly had a strict weapons ban

The gathering was part of SKVLK Fest, the annual Halloween-themed event linked to Foxx and his daughter. According to Complex, which also cited TMZ, organisers had displayed a notice prohibiting guests from bringing real or imitation weapons to the celebration.

The report also described a large number of costumed attendees being directed away from the property as authorities responded to the incident.

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Despite the reported weapons restriction, no available account has explained how the alleged assault unfolded or what object was involved. Details about the event's security arrangements and any screening procedures have also not been disclosed.

Jamie Foxx’s presence during the incident remains unclear

Questions also remain about whether Jamie Foxx was at his residence when the alleged stabbing occurred. The reports reviewed have not confirmed his presence during the incident.

Neither Foxx nor his daughter, Anelise, has been accused of involvement in the alleged assault. Similarly, there is no established evidence that either witnessed the confrontation.

KTLA reported that the Foxx family had not issued a public statement about the incident at the time of its coverage.