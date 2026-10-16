Santa Paula Cornell Fire: Map, evacuation updates as Ventura County blaze prompts shelter-in-place order
Santa Paula Cornell Fire burns in Ventura County as evacuation warnings and shelter orders remain active.
A vegetation fire called the Cornell Fire has broken out in Ventura County, California, burning around 0.23 acres, according to Watch Duty. An evacuation warning has been issued for the Santa Paula 19 zone, while a shelter-in-place order is in effect for Todd Rd. 01.
The fire was reported at around 1:50 a.m. local time on October 16. Incident Command reported that the fire was burning in heavy vegetation, with no structures threatened at the time of the report.
Check the map here.
Evacuation warning and shelter-in-place order
According to Watch Duty, an Evacuation Warning (Level 2 - Set) has been issued for Zone Santa Paula 19.
A Shelter-in-Place Order has also been issued for Zone Todd Rd. 01.
Evacuation orders had been requested in the area, according to Incident Command, but no formal evacuation orders had been issued for any zones at the time of that update.
Residents can check the Ventura County Evacuation Map for zone details.
Also Read: Azusa Peak Fire: Map, evacuation updates as wildfire burns in Los Angeles County
Cornell Fire map and latest update
The Cornell Fire was reported as an approximately 50-by-200-foot vegetation fire burning in heavy fuel, according to Incident Command. No structures were reported threatened in the initial update.
The fire was listed as active, with no containment percentage provided in the latest information available. The situation may change as firefighters respond and officials issue further updates.
Cornell Fire forward progress stopped, evacuation alerts lifted
Forward progress on the Cornell Fire in Ventura County, California, has been stopped, according to Incident Command.
The evacuation warning for Santa Paula 19 and the shelter-in-place order for Todd Rd. 01 have also been lifted, according to the Ventura County Evacuation Map.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More