Santa Paula Cornell Fire: Map, evacuation updates as Ventura County blaze prompts shelter-in-place order

A vegetation fire called the Cornell Fire has broken out in Ventura County, California, burning around 0.23 acres, according to Watch Duty. An evacuation warning has been issued for the Santa Paula 19 zone, while a shelter-in-place order is in effect for Todd Rd. 01. Santa Paula Cornell Fire burns in Ventura County as evacuation warnings and shelter orders remain active. (Unsplash)

The fire was reported at around 1:50 a.m. local time on October 16. Incident Command reported that the fire was burning in heavy vegetation, with no structures threatened at the time of the report.

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Evacuation warning and shelter-in-place order According to Watch Duty, an Evacuation Warning (Level 2 - Set) has been issued for Zone Santa Paula 19.

A Shelter-in-Place Order has also been issued for Zone Todd Rd. 01.

Evacuation orders had been requested in the area, according to Incident Command, but no formal evacuation orders had been issued for any zones at the time of that update.

Residents can check the Ventura County Evacuation Map for zone details.

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Cornell Fire map and latest update The Cornell Fire was reported as an approximately 50-by-200-foot vegetation fire burning in heavy fuel, according to Incident Command. No structures were reported threatened in the initial update.

The fire was listed as active, with no containment percentage provided in the latest information available. The situation may change as firefighters respond and officials issue further updates.

Cornell Fire forward progress stopped, evacuation alerts lifted Forward progress on the Cornell Fire in Ventura County, California, has been stopped, according to Incident Command.

The evacuation warning for Santa Paula 19 and the shelter-in-place order for Todd Rd. 01 have also been lifted, according to the Ventura County Evacuation Map.