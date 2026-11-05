Marjorie Taylor Greene attacks Laura Loomer and Natalie Harp after midterm loss; calls Trump ‘cult leader’

Former Republican representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has attacked conservative activist Laura Loomer and criticised White House aide Natalie Harp, while blaming President Donald Trump for the Republican Party's losses in the 2026 US midterm elections.

Marjorie Taylor Greene attacked Laura Loomer and Natalie Harp, while blaming Trump for Republican midterm losses and calling him a ‘cult leader’. (AP)

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In a social media post on Wednesday, November 4, Greene mocked Loomer over her reported influence in Trump's circle and accused Harp of helping her gain access to the president as a late-night adviser.

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Greene also criticised Trump in an interview with TMZ, calling him a "cult leader" and saying the midterm results were a referendum on his presidency.

Deep Dive Why did Marjorie Taylor Greene blame Donald Trump for the Republicans’ 2026 midterm losses? Greene said the results were a referendum on Trump’s leadership. She argued Republicans had stopped focusing on issues such as affordable healthcare, the cost of living and avoiding foreign wars. Why did Marjorie Taylor Greene call Trump a “cult leader”? Greene accused Trump of demanding loyalty and insulting people who did not show it. She also said Republican lawmakers were prioritising access to him over standing up for voters’ concerns. What did Marjorie Taylor Greene say about Laura Loomer and Natalie Harp? Greene mocked Loomer and accused White House aide Natalie Harp of helping Loomer become a late-night adviser to Trump. She also sarcastically suggested Loomer be made press secretary or chief of staff.

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In her post targeting Loomer and Harp, Greene wrote:

“Good morning everyone. Except Laura Loomer. An insane woman, two time congressional loser, who has zero real life experience yet Natalie Harp somehow helped Laura become Trump’s crazy train late night advisor. Make her the press secretary! Make her chief of staff! Give Laura something! Please entertain me!”

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{{^usCountry}} Greene also shared a meme showing herself sitting on a golden throne as a queen, while Loomer was portrayed as crying and appearing jealous. The image included phrases such as “IT’S NOT FAIR!!!” and “I DESERVE IT MORE!!!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Greene also shared a meme showing herself sitting on a golden throne as a queen, while Loomer was portrayed as crying and appearing jealous. The image included phrases such as “IT’S NOT FAIR!!!” and “I DESERVE IT MORE!!!” {{/usCountry}}

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Greene blames Trump for Republican midterm losses

Greene's criticism extended beyond Trump's inner circle. Speaking to TMZ on Wednesday, she blamed the president for the Republican losses and said the election was a judgement on his leadership.

"This entire midterm election is a referendum on Donald Trump," Greene said.

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She argued that Republicans had stopped focusing on issues that matter to Americans, including affordable healthcare, the cost of living and avoiding foreign wars.

"Put Americans first," Greene said when asked what message she would give Republican lawmakers.

Also Read: Trump may replace Pete Hegseth after GOP midterm losses, Ron DeSantis in race: Report

Greene calls Trump a ‘cult leader’

She also accused Republican members of Congress of prioritising access to Trump over their responsibilities to voters.

"Republican members of Congress need to stop worrying about being invited to the White House and being invited to Mar-a-largo and actually stand up for issues that matter instead of trying to please the president that acts like a cult leader, which is what he is, demanding loyalty from everyone, and then calling everyone names if they don't bow down and worship him."

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Greene's comments came after Democrats made major gains in the November 3 midterm elections, winning control of both chambers of Congress and dealing a setback to Trump's party.