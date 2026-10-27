Mass shooting in Elizabeth, New Jersey reported; at least seven shot, videos show large police presence

A mass shooting was reported in Elizabeth, New Jersey, where at least seven people were shot on October 26. Authorities are reportedly investigating the incident that left one dead and six injured, RLS Media reported.

A mass shooting was reported in Elizabeth, New Jersey. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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As per the report, emergency responders went to the area of Irvington Avenue and Elmwood Place shortly before 9:45pm, after reports of multiple people being struck by gunfire. Initial reports had indicated that three suffered gunshot wounds to their legs, while one had been shot in the chest. The Elizabeth Police Department is yet to comment on the matter.

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The wounded have been moved to University Hospital in Newark for treatment. As per the report, a possible suspect is believed to have fled the area in a red sedan and is traveling westbound on Morris Avenue.

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{{^usCountry}} The investigation is ongoing. Elizabeth, New Jersey shooting: Videos show police presence {{/usCountry}}

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Several visuals showed a large police presence in the area where the shooting was reported. “5 People have been shot, 1 killed in a shooting in Elizabeth, #NewJersey. Per radio traffic, the suspect vehicle is described as a red Nissan. A “Long Gun” is believed to have been used. The shooting reportedly occurred in the 400 block of Irvington Ave. shortly before 10PM EST,” one local news page noted, sharing a photo showing police vehicles on scene.

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A local sharing a video noted “4 people shot right by my house ! This is to close to home for me.”

Another clip was shared with a user remarking “Shooting in Elizabeth, NJ has choppers out!”.

Yet another clip appeared to show emergency response after the shooting.

Elizabeth, NJ shooting sparks reactions

Several people reacted to the news of the shooting in Elizabeth, New Jersey. “​If you have any information, home surveillance, or dashcam footage from the area, please contact the Elizabeth Police Department immediately or dial 911,” a local wrote on Facebook. Another questioned “Mass shooting in Elizabeth??????”.

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Yet another said “Oh boy. Apparently..theres been a mass shooting down the street. Helicopters hovering over head...all this and its only a full moon monday..yikes.”

The Union County Prosecutor's Office has reportedly been notified of the shooting and investigators are working to determine what led to the incident. The identities of the victims remain unconfirmed at the time of writing.