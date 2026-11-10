Massachusetts teen, Trenton Touch, appears in court after alleged Trump death threats, school shooting posts

Trenton Touch, an 18-year-old from Tewksbury, Massachusetts, appeared in federal court on Monday after prosecutors accused him of making online threats to kill President Donald Trump. According to the Justice Department, Touch also allegedly threatened to commit a school shooting.

According to the prosecutors, 18-year-old Trenton Touch threatened to kill President Donald Trump and discussed a school shooting online. (Tewksbury Police Department )

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Federal authorities alleged that Touch used multiple Instagram accounts to post violent messages. However, his defense argued the social media posts did not reflect his true intentions.

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He remains in custody as a federal judge considers whether he should be released while the case proceeds. His next detention hearing is scheduled for Monday.

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Threatening content on Instagram

According to charging documents, investigators began examining four Instagram accounts after receiving reports of violent and threatening content on September 10. Authorities alleged that Touch operated all four accounts and posted multiple messages threatening to kill others, including statements about attacking a school and killing Trump.

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{{^usCountry}} One post from June 21, 2026, cited in the complaint allegedly included a photograph of a rifle along with the words, “it’s time” and “im gonna kill trump,” followed by another message stating, “not yet unc I suck at shooting past 200 yards.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One post from June 21, 2026, cited in the complaint allegedly included a photograph of a rifle along with the words, “it’s time” and “im gonna kill trump,” followed by another message stating, “not yet unc I suck at shooting past 200 yards.” {{/usCountry}}

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Prosecutors also alleged Touch frequently praised mass shooters and referred to perpetrators of racially motivated attacks as “heroes.”

US Attorney Leah B. Foley said the allegations represented a serious public safety concern.“Threatening the President of the United States is a serious crime and is not protected free speech,” Foley said in a statement announcing the federal charge.

Weapons seized from Touch's Tewksbury home

Federal investigators said they searched Touch’s home in Tewksbury and recovered a revolver-style firearm, military-style knives, a hatchet, camouflage clothing and a ballistic helmet. Investigators also reported finding a rifle at his grandfather’s home in New Hampshire.

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FBI Boston Special Agent in Charge Ted E. Docks alleged that Touch possessed both violent intent and the means to carry out his threats. “There’s no question Mr. Touch posed a grave threat to public safety,” Docks said, adding that investigators recovered weapons and tactical equipment during the search.

The criminal complaint also alleged that Touch repeatedly referenced the 2019 Christchurch mosque attacks in New Zealand, which killed 51 people, and expressed admiration for racially motivated mass shooters. Investigators have not alleged that any attack was imminent.

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Defense says online posts were jokes

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According to NBC Boston, during Monday’s hearing, Touch’s lawyers challenged the government’s portrayal of the teenager. They described him as a college student with no prior criminal record and argued the online accounts did not accurately represent who he is.

The defence also disputed key pieces of evidence. Attorneys argued that the revolver recovered during the search was a replica and was not a functioning firearm. They also argued the rifle found in New Hampshire did not belong to Touch.

Approximately six members of Touch's family attended the hearing on Monday, but they left the federal courthouse without responding to any questions.

Defense's witness, Roman Payan, an online friend of Touch for six years, told NBC Boston that he had repeatedly warned him about using violent language online.

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“I know for a fact he didn’t mean any of this stuff,” Payan said. He added that Touch often claimed the comments were jokes but took them too far.

“They're going to make an example out of him,” Payan added. “I feel like, because there's all this, there's all this evidence behind him of just the stupid, stupid stuff he's been saying for years and he's never been held like, accountable for it.”

Legal analyst Michael Tumposky, who is not involved in the case, told NBC Boston that threats to kill another person are generally not protected under the First Amendment. He suggested investigators could pursue additional charges if further evidence emerges.

According to the DOJ, if convicted of threatening the president, Touch faces up to five years in federal prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.