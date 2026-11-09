White House goes into temporary lockdown after vehicle crashes near North Lawn
The U.S. Secret Service instructed most reporters at the White House to move indoors and remain there temporarily as a precaution.
The White House executive mansion was briefly placed under lockdown on Monday morning after an individual crashed a vehicle into a park just north of the White House, according to the Daily Mail. President Donald Trump is at the White House today, where he is preparing for a series of meetings.
What we know so far
The incident reportedly occurred around 10 a.m. EDT when a passenger car drove onto the sidewalk just north of Lafayette Park, facing the White House.
Following the incident, the U.S. Secret Service instructed most reporters at the White House to move indoors and remain there temporarily as a precaution.
Videos emerge on social media
Videos circulating on social media appear to show the driver exiting the smoking vehicle and confronting federal law enforcement personnel. The individual can be seen throwing punches at a group of U.S. Secret Service agents and National Guard soldiers. The footage also shows officials checking on the driver following the crash.
It remains unclear whether the crash was intentional or accidental. Authorities have yet to release further details about the incident.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More