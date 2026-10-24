Massive fire in downtown Phoenix sends thick smoke cloud billowing into the sky

A large fire has broken out in Phoenix. According to 12News, the Phoenix Fire Department is working to put it out. The fire is near 19th Avenue and McDowell Road.
What we know so far
The Phoenix Fire Department is on the scene. No information on injuries has been shared yet. It is not clear what caused the fire
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Smoke seen across the Valley
According to 12News, a camera from ADOT (Arizona Department of Transportation) in the area shows a huge plume of black smoke drifting over the Valley.
According to AZFamily, drivers near the Stack, where Interstate 17 and Interstate 10 meet, will keep seeing smoke while crews work to bring the fire under control.
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Fire upgraded to second alarm
According to AZFamily, the fire was upgraded to a second-alarm response because of its size and spread. This brought in more crews and equipment.