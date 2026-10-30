McMinnville airport crash: Reports of helicopter collision in Oregon's Yamhill County; Highway 233 closed

Fox Oregon reports an aircraft crash near McMinnville Airport has closed Highway 233, about one mile west of Dayton. According to PulsePoint, the crash was reported at 2:09pm on October 29.

Aircraft crash near McMinnville Airport closes both lanes of Oregon’s Highway 233. (Unsplash )

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The Oregon Department of Transportation said Highway 233 was closed one mile west of Dayton near McMinnville Airport due to the aircraft crash and warned that the closure could be extended.

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The agency advised drivers to use an alternate route, slow down and move over for emergency responders. It also directed motorists to TripCheck.com for updates.

Authorities have not released further details, and information on possible injuries remains unavailable.

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that two helicopters collided in the air before crashing near Southeast Highway 154 and Stringtown Road, southeast of McMinnville. The office said it had no immediate information about the number of people involved or their conditions, KCBY reported.

This is a breaking news