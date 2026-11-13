Medical helicopter crashes with 3 crew members on board near Lone Wolf in Kiowa County; one injured

A medical helicopter carrying three crew members crashed early Friday morning near Lone Wolf, Oklahoma, leaving one person injured, authorities confirmed.
According to Kiowa County Sheriff Joe Janz, emergency officials received a report of the crash at approximately 3:30 a.m. The aircraft went down about one mile north of Lone Wolf, west of Boundary Road. All three crew members were on board when the incident occurred, and one injured individual was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, News 9 reported.
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Authorities said the helicopter belonged to a medical transportation company headquartered in Childress, Texas. The aircraft was heading back to its Texas base when the crash happened. However, officials have not yet identified the hospital from which the helicopter was returning.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has assumed responsibility for the crash site. Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration are also expected to arrive as part of the ongoing investigation.
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The Kiowa County Sheriff's Office confirmed that both state and federal authorities are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Multiple emergency teams assist
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The Kiowa County Sheriff's Office confirmed that both state and federal authorities are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Multiple emergency teams assist
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Several emergency response agencies were involved in the operation, including the Kiowa County Sheriff's Office, Kiowa County Emergency Management, Hobart Police Department, Lone Wolf Fire Department, Hobart Fire Department, Sinor EMS and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Officials have not released any information regarding what caused the helicopter to crash. The investigation remains ongoing, and further details are expected as authorities continue examining the incident.
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.