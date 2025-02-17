Menu Explore
Meet Bobby Moynihan: The actor who plays ‘Drunk Uncle’ on SNL

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Feb 17, 2025 09:07 AM IST

Bobby Moynihan, who plays 'Drunk Uncle' character on Saturday Night Live, made an appearance at SNL50: The Anniversary Special. 

Bobby Moynihan, the actor behind the iconic 'Drunk Uncle' character on ‘Saturday Night Live’, made an appearance at ‘SNL50: The Anniversary Special’, sparking excitement among fans across social media.

Bobby Moynihan plays ‘Drunk Uncle’ on SNL.(Twitter/ @Withonea)
“It feels so good to see Drunk Uncle again hahahahahah,” one person wrote on X.

Another wrote, “I woke up my cat because I was laughing at Drunk Uncle on Weekend Update.”

A third person wrote, “Drunk Uncle is one of favorite sketches. Happy they included it for the 50th.”

Another fan wrote, "It’s Bobby Moynihan!!! Been a while since he’s been Back and as Drunk Uncle!'

Another person commented, “It feels so good to see Drunk Uncle again hahahahahah.”

Who is Bobby Moynihan?

Born on January 31, 1977, in Eastchester, New York, Bobby Moynihan is best known for his work on ‘Saturday Night Live.’ Beyond the iconic sketch show, he has also appeared in films like ‘IF’ and ‘Inside Out 2.’ Moynihan is married to Brynn O'Malley.

Drunk Uncle

Drunk Uncle has been a fan-favorite recurring character on Weekend Update since 2011. The sketch often features Moynihan playing the role of a drunken, unhinged blue-collar worker, delivering hilarious commentary on recent events.

In an interview with Vulture, Moynihan spoke about how the character came to life.

“I was writing a different sketch at five in the morning. Colin Jost was like, “Do you have anything? I’ve got to write an ‘Update’ thing.” When you got on SNL, you had to give them a list of your pre-existing characters — just in case you made money off of them, I guess. I wrote down “Drunk Uncle Mike” — I didn’t even know what it meant. I was writing fake character names down, just in case,” Moynihan revealed.

He added, “I said, “I do this drunk thing to make my buddy Chris Gethard laugh all the time. I could be like a drunk uncle, a drunk guy — that guy at your house, everyone has one.” Colin was like, “Great, thanks.” And I remember thinking Well, at least I have that later at the read-through. Then it bombed. Then cut to this. [Holds up a Drunk Uncle Funko Pop.] Fifteen-year-old Bobby can’t believe that there’s a Drunk Uncle Funko Pop. It doesn’t make sense to me.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
