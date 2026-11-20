Melania Trump has opened up about her differences with President Donald Trump, saying that the two respect each other's beliefs even when they do not agree. In a new interview, the First Lady said she allows her husband to be himself and that he does the same for her.

Melania Trump says she and Donald respect each other's beliefs despite their differences. (AFP) more less

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The comments came as part of Melania's new Amazon MGM Studios docuseries, Melania, The Series.

Melania Trump on differences with Donald Trump

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As per The Independent, Melania spoke in the series about standing against some of her husband’s political views.

“You need to stand on your own beliefs,” she said. “If you don’t agree, that’s OK.

“I let him be who he is and he supports me and lets me be who I am.”

Also read: ‘We’ve got time’: Trump puts fresh Iran strikes on hold until after New Year

Melania Trump says Donald has too many ‘yes’ people around him

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{{^usCountry}} The Trumps also sat down for a joint chat in the series. An off-screen interviewer asked who is more easygoing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Trumps also sat down for a joint chat in the series. An off-screen interviewer asked who is more easygoing. {{/usCountry}}

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The president replied: “I think I’m very easy to get along with actually, much easier than the public would understand. She could well be more difficult than me.”

Melania smiled and laughed at this. The show then cut to a solo moment with her, which seemed to be set on a private jet.

“He said, like, ‘Oh she’s so difficult’, but I tell him the truth,” she said.

“I feel that sometimes there are too many people around him, that they are ‘yes’ people, and that’s not healthy,” she continued.

The joint interview then returned. Donald Trump said: “She feels very strongly that everything should be very presidential.

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“When we were doing rallies, if on occasion I’d break into a dance, I’m not sure she loved it so much,” he said. “But the people loved it.”

Melania replied: “Well, sometimes, you know, the situations were like ‘I don’t think it’s a good day to dance, so’.”

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Melania Trump speaks about Donald's diet

In a separate interview with Fox Business host Stuart Varney on Friday morning, Melania also spoke about her husband's eating habits.

Responding to his reputation for eating junk food, she said his diet was “not as bad as people say.”

“The media makes those assumptions and those reports,” Melania told Varney.

“He has McDonald’s of course. Sometimes when you travel, it’s easier. “But his diet is good. He has McDonald’s of course. Sometimes when you travel, it’s easier. A lot of people like McDonald’s and I hope that they have some healthy food on the menu,” she added.

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The docuseries comes months after the release of Melania, the Amazon MGM Studios documentary about the First Lady. The new series was also directed and produced by Brett Ratner, with Melania serving as an executive producer.