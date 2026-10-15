Miami University: What's happening near McGuffey Hall on Oxford, Ohio campus? RedHawk Alert sent

Update (2:42 p.m. EDT): Miami University issued an all-clear notice on Thursday after an emergency alert warned students of an active threat on its Oxford, Ohio, campus.

Miami University has sent out RedHawk Alert about 'active threat situation' on the Oxford, Ohio, campus. (Unsplash)

"RedHawk Alert: EMERGENCY - ALL CLEAR! No active threat on campus. Safe to resume your daily activities," the alert stated.

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According to WBOY, the Butler County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the reported incident involved fireworks.

Update (2:30 p.m. EDT): Miami University said it received reports of gunfire near McGuffey Hall on its Oxford, Ohio, campus on Thursday. Officers searched the building and surrounding area and found no ongoing threat, according to the university's latest alert.

"RedHawk Alert: EMERGENCY -Reports of gunfire was reported in the area of Mcguffey Hall. Officers have checked the building and all is clear. The surrounding area has been checked and no issue has been located. Officers will continue to check the area. Stay vigilant!!" the alert stated.

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{{^usCountry}} Initial report: Miami University issued a RedHawk Alert on Thursday warning of an “active threat situation" on its Oxford, Ohio, campus. The alert urged students and staff to follow emergency safety protocols and avoid the affected area. What we know so far {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Initial report: Miami University issued a RedHawk Alert on Thursday warning of an “active threat situation" on its Oxford, Ohio, campus. The alert urged students and staff to follow emergency safety protocols and avoid the affected area. What we know so far {{/usCountry}}

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The initial emergency alert was sent at around 2 p.m. EDT on Thursday, warning of an active threat on the Oxford campus.

"RedHawk Alert: EMERGENCY: An ACTIVE THREAT has been reported on the OXFORD Campus. RUN/HIDE/FIGHT! Whether you choose to run, hide or fight, be prepared to face a life threatening situation. Updates to follow," the alert stated.

Approximately 10 minutes later, the university issued a follow-up alert identifying the area around McGuffey Hall as the location of the reported threat.

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"RedHawk Alert: EMERGENCY - An active threat situation has been reported in the area of McGuffey hall. Avoid this area. RUN/HIDE/FIGHT! Updates to follow," the second alert read.

Several parents took to social media to share screenshots of the emergency notifications their children had received. The alerts were also reportedly displayed on televisions in classrooms.

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