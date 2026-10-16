3 children, 1 adult killed in Oregon school shooting; suspect also dead: US media

At least four people, including three children, were killed in a shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, CNN and CBS News reported on Thursday, citing law enforcement sources familiar with the incident. Emergency personnel work at the scene following a shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon. (REUTERS)

Police earlier confirmed that there were “multiple victims”, including children, and that the suspected shooter was also dead.

Initial emergency radio traffic from the scene reportedly indicated that two victims had been classified as red-tagged, meaning critically injured, while four were black-tagged, indicating they were dead or not expected to survive.

According to CBS News, the suspected shooter was believed to be a teenager who was shot and killed by a Good Samaritan.

Authorities have not released further details about the suspect or confirmed the reported casualty figures.

FBI joins investigation The FBI's Portland bureau is assisting local authorities with the investigation, FBI Director Kash Patel said in a post on X.

The bureau is at the scene and will provide "every resource they need available," Patel said.

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Oregon governor monitoring situation Oregon Governor Tina Kotek said she was closely monitoring the situation at Silver Rail Elementary School.

"I am grateful to the first responders who are on the scene. I will share as I learn more," she wrote in a Facebook post.

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Bend-La Pine Schools superintendent expresses grief Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Steven Cook said the district is "stunned and heartbroken by this senseless tragedy."

“We extend our deepest sympathy to the families and to everyone affected by this violence," Cook said. "No words can adequately express the grief our community is experiencing."

"Our immediate priorities are caring for our students and staff and assisting law enforcement and emergency responders," he added.

About Silver Rail Elementary School Silver Rail Elementary School serves students from kindergarten through fifth grade, typically ages 5 to 11. The school has around 450 students and 40 staff members, according to Miller.

Bend, a city of approximately 100,000 people in central Oregon, lies about 175 miles (280 kilometres) southeast of Portland.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.