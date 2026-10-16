3 children, 1 adult killed in Oregon school shooting; suspect also dead: US media
According to CBS News, the suspected shooter was believed to be a teenager who was shot and killed by a Good Samaritan.
At least four people, including three children, were killed in a shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, CNN and CBS News reported on Thursday, citing law enforcement sources familiar with the incident.
Police earlier confirmed that there were “multiple victims”, including children, and that the suspected shooter was also dead.
Initial emergency radio traffic from the scene reportedly indicated that two victims had been classified as red-tagged, meaning critically injured, while four were black-tagged, indicating they were dead or not expected to survive.
According to CBS News, the suspected shooter was believed to be a teenager who was shot and killed by a Good Samaritan.
Authorities have not released further details about the suspect or confirmed the reported casualty figures.
FBI joins investigation
The FBI's Portland bureau is assisting local authorities with the investigation, FBI Director Kash Patel said in a post on X.
The bureau is at the scene and will provide "every resource they need available," Patel said.
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Oregon governor monitoring situation
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek said she was closely monitoring the situation at Silver Rail Elementary School.
"I am grateful to the first responders who are on the scene. I will share as I learn more," she wrote in a Facebook post.
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Bend-La Pine Schools superintendent expresses grief
Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Steven Cook said the district is "stunned and heartbroken by this senseless tragedy."
“We extend our deepest sympathy to the families and to everyone affected by this violence," Cook said. "No words can adequately express the grief our community is experiencing."
"Our immediate priorities are caring for our students and staff and assisting law enforcement and emergency responders," he added.
About Silver Rail Elementary School
Silver Rail Elementary School serves students from kindergarten through fifth grade, typically ages 5 to 11. The school has around 450 students and 40 staff members, according to Miller.
Bend, a city of approximately 100,000 people in central Oregon, lies about 175 miles (280 kilometres) southeast of Portland.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More