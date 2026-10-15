FBI denies director Kash Patel went on reported Russia trip, amid Ukraine accusations of helping Putin

The FBI denied a media report of director Kash Patel traveling to Russia. This came as MS Now reported Patel had landed in Russia for a scheduled meeting weeks before the crucial midterm elections. FBI Director Kash Patel refuted a media report that he had traveled to Russia. (REUTERS)

The bureau insisted that Patel was at a University of Virginia event. “Here's where Kash Patel actually is...Liberty U, doing a law enforcement appreciation event,” they said on X, denying the report.

Video on YouTube on Wednesday from an ABC affiliate also showed Patel speaking on a panel at the Liberty University School of Law in Lynchburg, Virginia.

What Kash Patel said about report Patel spoke against the report on two X posts. "MS NOW just reported I had “landed in Russia” for meetings with the FSB. The same outlet constantly tells lies about this FBI and law enforcement’s historic achievements in safeguarding the American people.

The results speak for themselves:

• 53,969+ violent crime arrests (up 90%)

• Nearly 20% decrease in the nationwide murder rate

• 31,016+ violent criminals and gang members arrested (up 30%)

• 10 of the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted fugitives captured (2.5× the prior four years)

• 11,081+ child victims located and identified (up 21%)

• 3,258+ kilos of fentanyl seized (up 8%) — enough to kill 247+ million Americans

This is no accident. It is due to the relentless work of this FBI and all of our state, local, and tribal partners.

They owe an apology to this FBI, the men and women of law enforcement, and to the American people," he wrote in one. In the other, Patel playfully added “From Russia, with Love…”.

US accused of helping Russia against Ukraine The most recent row over Patel's reported Russia visit comes at the same time as Ukrainian officials have accused the US of helping Russia. Their allegations came amid reported Starlink curbs and missiles being fired upon Kyiv.

Days before this, US President Donald Trump said that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin wanted to reach a deal on the Ukraine war, and accused Volodymyr Zelenskyy of resisting a compromise.

Also Read | 'US helping Russia': Ukraine levels accusations amid reported Starlink curbs, missile strikes on Kyiv

Trump has repeatedly lashed out at Zelensky, a major pro-Western leader in Europe, even saying he should be replaced as president.

Last week, Trump made deal to buy heavily sanctioned Russia diesel, angering European allies, all in a bid to lower domestic fuel prices, which has been a key issue ahead of the November 3 midterms. Several Republican and Democratic senators have urged Trump to scrap that deal, and called it a betrayal of Ukraine. They are also fearful that US purchases will bankroll Moscow's war effort.

Speculations about Patel traveling to Moscow have been doing the rounds since Politico reported in July that the FBI director planned to go to Russia, likely in mid-October. Last week, The Atlantic reported on a quiet campaign at the FBI, and opposition from two senior House Democrats, to cancel the trip.

In August, CIA Director John Ratcliffe made a highly unusual visit to Moscow, which was apparently to warn Russia against any attack on NATO.

(With AFP inputs)