Surrounded by 4 cops, cuffed on the ground: Video shows arrest of US teen accused of plotting Hindu temple shooting

Police said the suspect's co-workers alerted authorities after receiving disturbing messages outlining an alleged shooting plan. They believe Paporakis may have been planning an attack on a Hindu temple in Aurora, about 65 km southwest of Palatine.

Alexandros Paporakis , was arrested in Palatine, a suburb of Chicago, on Sunday. The footage shows four police officers surrounding him as he sits on the road, handcuffing him with his hands behind his back before taking him away.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in the US state of Illinois over an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting in a Hindu temple. A video of his arrest is now circulating online.

What charges does Alexandros Paporakis face, and is he in custody?

What charges does Alexandros Paporakis face, and is he in custody?

What did the alleged manifesto say about the planned attack?

What did the alleged manifesto say about the planned attack?

How was the alleged plot to attack a Hindu temple in Aurora foiled?

How was the alleged plot to attack a Hindu temple in Aurora foiled?

How police uncovered the alleged plot Paporakis's co-workers at Taco Bell received disturbing messages from him, including a document detailing an alleged plan for a mass shooting and photographs of tactical equipment, according to prosecutors cited by AP.

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The co-workers told investigators that Paporakis openly identified as a white supremacist at work and allegedly expressed a desire to kill Indian people. He had also reportedly told them that Sunday would be “a special day”.

Prosecutors said Paporakis called one of his co-workers earlier that day and claimed that his gun had jammed. He allegedly said he had left the location quickly without being seen.

The information prompted the Palatine and Mount Prospect police departments to coordinate efforts to locate and arrest him. Police said officers took him into custody as he was leaving his home on Sunday afternoon.

Alleged manifesto expressed hatred towards Indians Investigators examined an eight-page document allegedly written by Paporakis and titled “Why I Fought: A.K.A. (Aurora Shooter's Manifesto)”.

ALSO READ | Alexandros Paporakis: Inside chilling manifesto of teen accused of plotting mass shooting at Hindu temple in Aurora

According to prosecutors, the document contained white supremacist and neo-Nazi views and described Indian, Jewish and African American people as “subhumans”. It also allegedly outlined a plan to kill as many people from these communities as possible, AP reported.

Paporakis reportedly described himself in the document as a white supremacist who fantasised about mass murder.