How US teen’s Hindu temple attack plot was foiled: Rifle jam, online search, call to co-worker

Alexandros Paporakis, a resident of Palatine, a suburb of Chicago, was arrested on Sunday, October 11, after the Mount Prospect Police Department alerted Palatine police to information about a potential mass shooting, according to the Palatine Police Department.

The accused allegedly attempted to open fire at the place of worship but fled after his gun jammed, later calling a colleague about his intent to carry out a mass shooting.

A co-worker’s alert to police and a malfunctioning rifle reportedly helped law enforcement agencies foil a 19-year-old man's alleged mass shooting plot, targeting a Hindu temple in Illinois, US.

What evidence did investigators reportedly find in the alleged temple attack case?

What evidence did investigators reportedly find in the alleged temple attack case?

Why did the alleged attacker leave the Hindu temple?

Why did the alleged attacker leave the Hindu temple?

How was the alleged Hindu temple shooting plot in Aurora foiled?

How was the alleged Hindu temple shooting plot in Aurora foiled?

The alleged target was the largest Hindu temple in southwest suburban Aurora. According to a newly filed court record, authorities allege that Paporakis travelled to the temple intending to “kill a significant number of Indians”, NBC Chicago reported.

Also Read | Who is Alexandros Paporakis? Teen accused of plotting mass shooting at Hindu place of worship in Aurora

‘How to unjam the weapon’ search online Investigators allege that Paporakis drove from his mother’s home in Palatine to the temple in Aurora carrying a modified AR-style rifle and around 300 rounds of ammunition, along with body armour, gasoline cans and other items, the report added.

Authorities allege that he attempted to open fire but the rifle jammed, prompting him to leave the temple and drive back home. There, he allegedly searched online for instructions on how to unjam the weapon before calling a colleague and informing them of his intention to carry out a mass shooting.

Co-workers reported Paporakis The investigation was triggered after a co-worker reported receiving concerning electronic communications from Paporakis, Reuters reported. The messages reportedly included a document outlining an alleged mass shooting plan and photographs of tactical equipment.

Other co-workers told investigators that Paporakis openly identified himself as a white supremacist at work. They also alleged that he had said he could not wait to kill Indian people, the Associated Press (AP) reported, citing prosecutors from the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Also Read | Hindu Temple in Ohio vandalized amid rising concerns over hate crimes; FBI alerted ahead of Navratri festival

Manifesto allegedly outlined mass shooting plan According to a court document obtained by AP, Paporakis allegedly sent a co-worker an eight-page document titled “Why I fought: A.K.A. (Aurora Shooter’s Manifesto)”.

The document reportedly described Indian, Jewish and African American people as “subhumans” and detailed a plan to kill as many of them as possible.

In the manifesto, Paporakis allegedly described himself as “a sociopathic white supremacist Neo Nazi filled with hatred, fantasizing about mass murder nearly every day”.

“The seriousness of this alleged threat cannot be overstated,” Palatine Police Chief William Nord said, adding that protecting places of worship remains a priority for law enforcement.

Also Read | Hindu temple vandalised in Ohio, bricks thrown: US advocacy groups

Rifle, ammunition and Nazi items recovered During a search of Paporakis’s home, detectives recovered an AR-style rifle without a serial number, loaded magazines, ammunition and tactical gear, police and prosecutors said. Investigators also found a gas canister labelled with a slur targeting South Asians, along with several items bearing Nazi symbols.

A judge ruled on Wednesday that Paporakis would remain in custody while awaiting trial. His next court appearance is scheduled for October 30.