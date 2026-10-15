Who is Alexandros Paporakis? Teen accused of plotting mass shooting at Hindu place of worship in Aurora
Alexandros Paporakis was arrested and charged as investigators found an alleged mass shooting plan which may have targeted a Hindu place of worship in Aurora.
Alexandros Paporakis, a 19-year-old from Palatine, Illinois, has been arrested and charged as investigators unearthed an alleged plan to carry out a mass shooting.
Investigators believe he might have tried to target a Hindu place of worship in the Aurora area in Illinois, as per Fox32Chicago, which accessed the police report. Here's all you need to know about Alexandros Paporakis.
Who is Alexandros Paporakis?
Paporakis was arrested on October 11. He has been charged with making a terrorist threat, a Class X felony, and unlawfully possessing a rifle with a barrel shorter than 16 inches, which is a Class 3 felony.
He reportedly worked as a Taco Bell cashier for about seven months in Arlington Heights. A co-worker reportedly said that Paporakis made disparaging remarks about people of other races, especially Indians. He reportedly openly identified as a white supremacist and often discussed the Nazis and the armed struggle.
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This rhetoric reportedly intensified as the day of executing the alleged plot neared. Paporakis allegedly told the co-worker that he could not wait to kill Indian people and had planned an attack on the largest Hindu temple in Aurora, as per Fox32. He allegedly said he would use a large amount of nutrition, with another person saying that Paporakis had described the next day as ‘special’.
Paporakis allegedly called his co-workers and spoke about the gun jamming while desiring an interest to ‘retry when I fix this’. The cops were brought in after this exchange. Palatine police found Paporakis at about 3:42pm in a parking lot near his apartment in the 1300 block of North Baldwin Court.
His photo was widely shared online.
What to know about Alexandros Paporakis' manifesto
Paporakis also allegedly sent a manifesto titled Why I Fought: A.K.A. (Aurora Shooter’s Manifesto).
This eight page document reportedly had racist slurs and hateful statements which targeted many groups including people of Indian ancestry, Jewish, and Black people. As per the report, he described them as ‘subhumans’ and wrote about a plan to kill as many as possible.
It also described how he obtained and modified an AR-style rifle, and his research into the intended target using YouTube and Google Street View. Paporakis allegedly had been planning an attack for two years and focused on the location for two months.
The document further encouraged others to commit violent acts, as per the report. Investigators reportedly found an AR-style rifle without a serial number, a tactical vest, eight loaded magazines, one loaded extended magazine and 300 rounds of rifle ammunition at his apartment.
They also found items showing Nazi symbolism, including swastikas.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More