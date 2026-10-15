Who is Dale Smith Jr? Michelle Parker's ex-fiancé arrested for murder after Orlando mom went missing in 2011
The Orlando Police Department arrested Dale Smith Jr, the ex-fiancé of Michelle Parker, after the Orlando mom went missing in 2011.
Dale Smith Jr, the ex-fiancé of Michelle Parker, was arrested by the Orlando Police Department on October 13. The arrest came after the mom of three went missing in 2011.
Smith Jr was arrested for Parker's murder, cops announced.
"Today, the Orlando Police Department’s Fugitive Unit and SWAT Team arrested Dale Smith Jr., Michelle Parker’s former fiancé, on a charge of second-degree murder.
This arrest follows years of investigative work and a renewed, focused effort over the past year. An expanded investigative team reexamined evidence and used advances in digital forensics to uncover and analyze additional evidence that moved this case forward.
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While Michelle has not yet been located, all evidence leads to Dale Smith Jr as the person responsible for Michelle’s murder," the statement read.
Who is Dale Smith Jr?
Dale Smith Jr was reportedly long considered a suspect in Parker's disappearance, though he had not been formally arrested or charged till now. As per the cops, Smith Jr was the last person to see or hear from Parker on November 17, 2011, when she dropped their kids off at his place.
He had declined being involved in her disappearance at the time.
The two had appeared on an episode of The People's Court, which was regarding a dispute over a $5,000 ring. Parker went missing hours after the episode aired, though it was taped months prior to the disappearance.
The next day, her black Hummer was found abandoned in the area of Walden Circle. Parker's iPhone was also found later in a lake south of Orlando, close to a bridge.
What cops said about Dale Smith Jr?
Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said “Smith was the last known person to see or hear from Michelle on Nov. 17, 2011, after she dropped their children off at his home. Over the past year, we've expanded our investigative team looking into this case and took a fresh-focused look at all of the evidence. We re-examined testimony and conflicting statements made by the suspect and used advances in digital forensics to uncover and analyze additional evidence. This case never stopped being a priority. Our detectives kept working. They kept asking questions. They kept examining the evidence.”
As per one of the lead detectives, they were able to interpret the data better in present times, including location data and communication between devices used in 2011.
Parker had been reported missing after failing to show up to work at a bar in Sanford.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More