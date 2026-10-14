Who is Michelle Parker? Missing Orlando woman's case back in focus as cops arrest ex-fiance Dale Smith Jr

Dale Smith Jr., the ex-fiancé of missing Orlando mother Michelle Parker, has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in connection with her disappearance and presumed death, police said on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. The arrest comes nearly 15 years after Parker, a mother of three, vanished in November 2011. Her body has never been found. Dale Smith Jr. was arrested in connection with Michelle Loree Parker's 2011 disappearance, but the Orlando mother of three remains missing.

According to FOX 35 Orlando, Smith was taken into custody early Wednesday. He had long been considered a suspect in Parker's disappearance, but he had not previously been arrested or charged in the case.

Parker was 33 when she went missing. Her case drew widespread attention because she disappeared on the same day an episode of The People's Court, featuring her and Smith in a dispute over an engagement ring, aired on television.Parker was 33 when she went missing. Her case drew widespread attention because she disappeared on the same day an episode of The People's Court, featuring her and Smith in a dispute over an engagement ring, aired on television.

Who is Michelle Parker? Michelle Parker was an Orlando mother of three who disappeared on November 17, 2011. She had an 11-year-old son and three-year-old twins, a boy and a girl, at the time.

Parker was last seen that day after reportedly dropping off her twins at Smith's home. According to her family, she had left a salon owned by her mother and was heading to work at a bar in Sanford, Florida.

She never arrived at work, and her family reported her missing.

What happened on the day Michelle Parker disappeared? Parker's disappearance came hours after an episode of The People's Court featuring her and Smith aired nationally. The programme had been recorded months earlier and showed the former couple arguing over a $5,000 engagement ring.

The timing brought further attention to the case, although the episode's broadcast does not establish what happened to Parker.

The search began soon after her family realised she could not be reached. On November 18, 2011, investigators found her black Hummer abandoned in the area of Walden Circle in Orlando. Her iPhone was later recovered from a lake south of the city, near a bridge.

Despite years of searches, investigators have not found Parker.

Why was Dale Smith Jr. a suspect? Smith, who is the father of Parker's twins, was identified as a possible suspect early in the investigation. However, he had not faced criminal charges before the latest development.

Police continued to investigate the case over the years, including searches of locations connected to the investigation. In August 2023, officers searched the property of Smith's father, Dale Smith Sr., looking for possible evidence beneath a concrete slab. That search did not produce any findings, FOX 35 Orlando reported.

The arrest announced on Wednesday marks a major development in a case that had remained unresolved for almost 15 years. However, Parker's whereabouts and the circumstances surrounding her disappearance remain unknown.

What happens next in the Michelle Parker case? The arrest puts renewed focus on the investigation, but it does not mean the case has been fully solved. Parker has not been found, and the available reports do not establish where she is or what happened to her.

Further details from Orlando police may provide more information about the evidence behind Smith's arrest and the next steps in the case. Until investigators release those details, key questions about Parker's disappearance remain unanswered.