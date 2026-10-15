Who is Christopher ‘Dudus’ Coke? Diddy injured in prison fight with Jamaican drug lord

Diddy or Sean Combs got into a prison fight and hurt his head. He exchanged blows with Jamaican drug lord Christopher Coke, also known as Dudus, as per TMZ. Diddy reportedly got into a fight with Jamaican drug lord Christopher 'Dudus' Coke. (X/@Polymarket)

The fight was reportedly about Diddy getting the other inmates into trouble. The rapper got the worst of it, as per the publication, with officials forced to move him out of the facility for treatment.

Dudus and the other inmates are reportedly angry with Diddy because he was exposed in the NBC News report about the luxurious life behind bars. As a result, there has been at least two raids at Fort Dix, and the cell phones of inmates have been confiscated, including Dudus'.

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Diddy is the biggest celebrity there, but TMZ reported that Dudus is the ‘real kingpin’ in that prison. Here is all you need to know about Christopher Coke or Dudus.

Who is Christopher Coke or Dudus? Coke or Dudus was sentenced to jail in 2012. He is to serve 23 years behind bars. The Jamaican drug lord had to be extradited before the sentencing and it sparked a minor civil war in the island nation, which claimed over 70 lives, ABC News had reported.

Dudus used to head Shower Posse or Presidential Click, an international criminal organization. He pled guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy and one count of "conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering."

Then New York U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara had said “From his home base in Jamaica, Christopher Coke presided over an international drug and weapons trafficking organization that he controlled through violence and intimidation for nearly two decades; enlisting an army of 'soldiers' to do his bidding. With his conviction, he is no longer able to traffic drugs in the U.S., move guns across our border, or terrorize people, and with today's sentence; he will now spend a very long time in prison for his crimes.” He was also ordered to four years of supervised release and to pay $1.5 million in forfeiture.

Coke was popular among many in the West Kingston slums of Jamaica. This was due to the money he spread around, which were allegedly the profits from his international drug operation. When the Jamaican government announced the intent to cooperate with the U.S. and attempt to capture Coke in 2010, communities allied to him began protests which eventually escalated to a bloody war in the west Kingston neighborhood of Tivoli Gardens.

Ultimately, a popular local preacher managed to arrange Coke's peaceful surrender to authorities on June 22, 2010. When Dudus was arrested on the Mandela Highway west of Kingston, he was in a wig. He also had a pink wig and women's glasses in his car. As per the news report, Jamaican police claimed that Dudus and his gunmen used women's clothes as disguises.