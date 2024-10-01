Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs allegedly faces taunts and poor living conditions in jail as he awaits trial: ‘He’s sleeping on…'

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ alleged living conditions in jail are revealed as he awaits his trial behind bars. The mogul is said to be having a hard time in jail, where he reportedly sleeps on the floor as rats scutter around him. He was locked up in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre after his arrest in Manhattan. He was denied bail twice since the arrest. Mogul's living situation in jail is reportedly dire as he awaits trial.(REUTERS)

Diddy’s alleged living conditions in jail

Diddy has been assigned to the Special Housing Unit, where he is reportedly forced to sleep on the floor. Sources told RadarOnline that the disgraced mogul has also refused to eat the food in jail because he fears it will be tampered with.

It is also reported that the other inmates taunted the rapper with the lyrics from his songs. Diddy’s living conditions in jail have been described as worse than billionaire-turned-sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who was found hanging in his cell in 2019.

According to journalist Jessica Reed Kraus, the mogul was placed in the Special Housing Unit because leaving him in prison with the general population could have got him killed. The SHU, often referred to as the hole, is a “small, windowless room, less than 10x10 feet".

Diddy allegedly has “no books, no TV and minimal privileges” and he has refused to eat the food in the hole as he “doesn't want to risk consuming food that may have been laced with human faeces," as reported by RadarOnline.

Diddy’s transfer denied

Diddy is living alone in the hole and prosecutors reportedly requested that all of his calls should be monitored. Kraus said, “Despite allowances for others, Diddy is being kept in the harshest environment, locked in the SHU. His attorneys requested a transfer, but it was denied."

Some inmates shout lyrics of Bad Boy for Life lyrics as they cross the SHU, allegedly saying, “I thought you were a bad boy, man!" Kraus added, “He's sleeping on a concrete floor with a thin 2-inch mattress, surrounded by rodents."