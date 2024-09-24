Sean Diddy Combs reportedly not eating any food in jail, fearing...

The founder of the Wall Streets Prison Consultants and ex-inmate, Larry Levine told Banfield that a source close to the investigation believes that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is not eating in jail. Diddy is currently locked up in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center after he was arrested on Monday night, September 16 and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution were pressed against him. His bail request was also denied twice by the court. Larry Levine reported that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs may not be eating in jail due to paranoia about poisoning. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo(REUTERS)

Also Read: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs faces another lawsuit alleging he ‘forced’ women to have sex with the guests

Diddy may not be eating in jail

A source with knowledge of Diddy’s investigation suspected that Diddy may not be eating behind bars probably because he is being “paranoid” and “scared” of being poisoned. It is also possible that the hip-hop mogul went on a hunger strike while being locked in jail. Levine who was a former federal prisoner said the chances of Diddy being granted bail are bleak as he breaks down the state of the facility the rapper is locked in. He is now ordered to appear in court in early October.

According to a 14-page indictment released the next day of Diddy’s arrest he is accused of abusing, intimidating, and pressuring women and others around him to fulfil “his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct.” The Bab Boy Records owner has pleaded not guilty to these charges, as reported by NewsNation.

Also Read: Diddy predicts his wild parties would get him arrested one day in resurfaced video: ‘They won’t even give me…’

Diddy distributed ‘controlled substances’ during Freak Offs

It has been alleged that the disgraced mogul used to “distribute a variety of controlled substances to victims” which was used to keep them “obedient and compliant” during the act. In addition to this, both the Diddy and his victims used to “receive IV fluids to recover from the physical exertion and drug use” after the act.

However, Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo defended his client in an interview with the US Weekly. He said, “We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”

Agnifilo added, “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children and working to uplift the Black community.”