Sean Diddy suffers head injury during prison fight with Jamaican drug lord ‘Dudus’, rushes to hospital

Sean "Diddy" Combs was transferred from federal jail to a hospital on Saturday after he suffered a head injury during a fight with another infamous inmate, a Jamaican drug lord known as “Dudus”. Sean Combs was treated at a hospital for a head injury after a reported altercation with inmate Dudus at Fort Dix. (AFP)

Diddy, 56, who is presently jailed at Fort Dix in New Jersey serving a 50-month sentence, was transported to a hospital early Saturday morning due to a “non-life-threatening injury,” according to the Los Angeles Times. After being treated for his injuries, he was returned to the correctional facility later that same day, as reported by TMZ.

Inmates frustrated with Diddy over luxurious life in jail Two inmates, as per TMZ, engaged in a physical altercation stemming from frustration with Diddy, along with several other prisoners, regarding his exposure in an NBC News investigation detailing his luxurious life in the correctional facility. Consequently, correctional authorities have executed a minimum of two search operations and seized cellular devices from inmates, including Dudus.

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While Diddy holds the distinction of being the most prominent celebrity jailed at Fort Dix, Dudus—who has been prisoned since 2012 serving a 23-year sentence—as the actual power broker. He has expressed considerable displeasure over the loss of his various privileges following the raids.

Diddy and Dudus shifted to Special Housing Unit They both were transferred to the Special Housing Unit—commonly referred to as solitary confinement—where they faced a 2-week disciplinary period. It should be noted that Diddy was already confined to the SHU as a result of the NBC report, and the altercation occurred during his scheduled daily recreation time.

Diddy is presently completing a four-year prison term following his conviction on two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution purposes in October 2025. His legal challenges have persisted throughout his time in custody. Recently, he was mandated to reimburse NBCUniversal $477,700 in attorney fees after an unsuccessful defense in a $100 million defamation claim concerning the documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy.