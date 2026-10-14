Fresh setback for H-1B workers: US ends 540-day automatic work permit extension, impact on Indians explained
A new DHS rule ends automatic extensions of employment authorization for renewal applications filed on or after October 30, 2025.
In a further development concerning immigrants during the broader immigration enforcement initiatives undertaken by US President Donald Trump, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Tuesday (local time) a regulatory measure that eliminates an extended period allowing immigrants to maintain employment following the expiration of their work authorization while their renewal petitions were under review.
New DHS rule ends automatic work authorization extensions
According to Bloomberg Law, the regulation permanently terminates the automatic 540-day extension period that had permitted qualified immigrants to maintain employment in the nation while their permit renewal applications were under review. This extension, which was established during the tenure of former President Joe Biden, was previously suspended on a temporary basis by the DHS last year.
Who will be impacted?
The new move could have implications for foreign workers employed in the US, including Indian professionals and the spouses of H-1B visa recipients who rely upon work authorization documentation to sustain their employment status.
The grace period was set up to offer protection to immigrant workers who faced the risk of employment termination resulting from processing delays at the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). However, during the Trump administration, the agency implemented measures that increased the difficulty for immigrants to maintain or extend their work permits.
What applicants need to know?
Effective October 30, 2025, the updated policy eliminates automatic extensions for renewal applications submitted on or after that date. Applicants are required to await approval of their renewed employment authorization before they may continue working past the expiration of their current documents.
The DHS states that this policy modification aims to enhance background verification, security assessments, and eligibility determinations before granting employment authorization extensions.
Impact on Indians and H-4 visa and H-1B visa holders explained
The rule may impact multiple categories of foreign nationals who depend on Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) to work lawfully within the United States. This encompasses specific candidates pursuing immigration status adjustment, qualified asylum seekers, and H-4 visa beneficiaries, particularly spouses of H-1B visa holders who are eligible for work authorization.
Indian professionals and their dependents could encounter challenges if their current work permits lapse prior to USCIS processing their renewal requests. H-4 EAD beneficiaries, notably, may experience temporary employment interruptions if their authorization lapses while their renewal application remains under review.
USCIS advises applicants to file EAD renewal applications immediately
This modification underscores the significance of submitting timely renewal applications and diligently tracking application processing schedules. USCIS has suggested applicants to submit their EAD renewal applications as early as possible, typically within 180 days prior to their current documents' expiration date.
Employees should maintain communication with their employers and monitor their application status to minimize the likelihood of work authorization lapses.
Notably, this regulation preserves automatic extensions that were previously approved under former guidelines for qualifying applications submitted before October 30, 2025. Additional extensions granted through statutory provisions or targeted notices related to Temporary Protected Status (TPS) may continue to remain in effect.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More