'Racist hostility', 'anti-India hate': India on 'attempted mass shooting' targeting Hindu temple in US

India has issued a statement regarding the thwarting of a mass shooting attempt at a Hindu Temple in Palatine, Illinois. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal condemned the reported anti-Hindu and racist nature of the alleged plot. (@MEAIndia)

“We are deeply concerned by reports of an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting targeting a Hindu temple in the Aurora area of Illinois. The reported anti-Hindu and racist nature of the alleged plot, including references to violence against people of Indian origin, is particularly disturbing,” said MEA on Thursday.

“We have taken note of the action taken by US law enforcement authorities, including the arrest and detention of the suspect and the charges brought against him,” the spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

“This incident adds to growing concerns over racist hostility and anti-India hate in the US. There is a need for greater vigilance, zero tolerance for hate-motivated violence, and decisive action to ensure the safety and security of the Indian community. We expect US authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter, bring those responsible to justice, and take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents," the ministry added.