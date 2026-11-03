Michael Bloomberg’s $1 billion Johns Hopkins gift in 2024 covered medical tuition for students from families earning under $300,000

In a July 8, 2024 letter to the Johns Hopkins University committee, President Ron Daniels wrote that Bloomberg Philanthropies had given the University a $1 billion donation to sponsor scholarships at its graduate schools. The burden of debt has long discouraged poor and middle-class students who want careers in medicine.

The 2024 gift builds on a $1.8 billion commitment Michael Bloomberg made in 2018 to expand undergraduate financial aid at Johns Hopkins. (AP Photo/Jordan Strauss)

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The 2024 gift builds on a $1.8 billion commitment alumnus Michael Bloomberg made in 2018 to expand undergraduate financial aid at Johns Hopkins. Daniels stated that this pledge enables the university to recruit undergraduate students without considering their financial ability or need to borrow money. This gift extends the same philosophy to graduate studies, starting with the School of Medicine.

Changes for medical students

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In Daniels’s message, the School of Medicine said it would begin offering tuition-free medical school to students from families earning below $300,000 a year starting in the 2024 academic year. Students whose families earn $175,000 or less will receive a full scholarship covering tuition and living costs. The initiative was intended to help the university attract students with a wider range of perspectives on complex health care issues, including chronic diseases and health inequities.

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{{^usCountry}} The gift also extends beyond medicine. Daniels said the gift would boost aid beginning in fall 2024 for flagship programs at the School of Nursing and the Bloomberg School of Public Health, as well as selected graduate degrees in the schools of Education, Engineering, Business, Art and Science, and Advanced International Studies. The gift will also support the development of a new program to send more impact-focused interdisciplinary leaders into research, industry, and government through innovations in PhD education and training. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The gift also extends beyond medicine. Daniels said the gift would boost aid beginning in fall 2024 for flagship programs at the School of Nursing and the Bloomberg School of Public Health, as well as selected graduate degrees in the schools of Education, Engineering, Business, Art and Science, and Advanced International Studies. The gift will also support the development of a new program to send more impact-focused interdisciplinary leaders into research, industry, and government through innovations in PhD education and training. {{/usCountry}}

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Daniels also pointed to Bloomberg’s own path. Bloomberg has said he came to Johns Hopkins from a working-class family whose father never made more than $6000 a year and that a federal scholarship program and the campus job made his education possible. The message added that Bloomberg sees higher education as a powerful engine of economic mobility, and that his gift helps open doors for another generation of leaders in research, education, and patient care.

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Johns Hopkins will use a $1 billion Bloomberg Philanthropies gift to reduce financial barriers across graduate programs.

Johns HopkinsThe numbers and history behind it

Johns Hopkins’ explainer on the gift puts the new thresholds in the national context. The university says the $300,000 limit covers 95% of Americans, while the $175,000 limit covers nearly 80% of U.S. families. It adds that nearly two-thirds of its current and incoming M.D. students qualified immediately for one of the two benefits. The explainer also says medical education averages about $100,000 a year or $400,000 in total, and that all of the gift goes to graduate financial aid. Eligible students did not need to resubmit financial aid forms, and a current second-year student who meets the criteria would have the next two years covered.

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A report in the Johns Hopkins Hub provides further background on the initiative. The gift builds on a medical school debt-reduction initiative launched in 2020 with support from Joanne and Bill Conway, Kim and Jim Davis, and other donors. By the 2023-24 academic year, average student loan debt among School of Medicine graduates had fallen to about $105,000. The Hub also notes that the number of undergraduates from low-income or first-generation backgrounds had grown 43% since the 2018 gift took effect, with these students making up nearly a third of the undergraduate population.

Bloomberg Philanthropies describes the donation in public health terms. On its website dedicated to the university, Bloomberg Philanthropies says the 2018 $1.8 billion donation allowed Johns Hopkins to commit to need-blind admissions and to replace federal loans with scholarships for needy students. It says the high cost of medical and nursing education kept many talented low-income students from enrolling, graduating, or serving their communities.