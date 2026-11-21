The Lake Norman property associated with Michael Jordan in Cornelius, North Carolina, is undergoing redevelopment, with a new house taking shape on the site of the former mansion, according to the New York Post. The original six-bedroom, eight-bathroom lakeside residence was purchased by the Jordan Family Gift Trust in 2013 for $2.8 million before being demolished in 2025 to make way for the replacement home.

A new custom-built lakefront home is taking shape on the Cornelius, North Carolina, property once associated with Michael Jordan. The original 15,540-square-foot mansion was demolished in 2025. Reports have not confirmed the replacement home’s cost, size, amenities, or completion date. (Getty Images via AFP) more less

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The redevelopment has drawn attention because of Jordan's ownership, the property's size, and its location along Lake Norman. Jordan, the former Chicago Bulls star who owned the Charlotte Bobcats at the time of the purchase, acquired the property through his family trust. The most recent photos show the progress of construction at the site.

Purchase in 2013

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On February 26, 2013,The Mecklenburg Times reported that the Jordan Family Gift Trust had purchased the property at 18227 Capstan Greens Road from First Community Bank for $2.8 million. The listing and selling brokers declined to comment on the transaction, while county records identified the bank as the previous owner.

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{{^usCountry}} The property is located in Cornelius's Peninsula Club community, within the Peninsula Club Golf Course subdivision and adjacent to Lake Norman. The Mecklenburg Times reported that the property had been listed for $3.5 million, citing Eric Locher, a broker with Cottingham Chalk Hayes, who was not involved in the transaction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The property is located in Cornelius's Peninsula Club community, within the Peninsula Club Golf Course subdivision and adjacent to Lake Norman. The Mecklenburg Times reported that the property had been listed for $3.5 million, citing Eric Locher, a broker with Cottingham Chalk Hayes, who was not involved in the transaction. {{/usCountry}}

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The bank had foreclosed on the property in 2012. The house had been appraised at approximately $2.2 million in 2011 before being sold for $4 million in August 2012. Built in 1993, the residence had a total area of 15,540 square feet, including 12,310 square feet of heated living space.

FOX Sports reported that the Jordan Family Gift Trust purchased the property from First Community Bank on February 19, 2013. The lakefront residence had 12,310 square feet of heated living space and was located approximately 22 miles north of uptown Charlotte, where the Bobcats played their home games. His involvement with the franchise began in March 2010, when he became its majority owner, making him the first former NBA player to hold a majority stake in an NBA team. The report also noted that Jordan owned a condominium in the city.

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A new residence is being built in the Peninsula Club community on the site of Michael Jordan’s former Cornelius home. His family trust bought the property for $2.8 million in 2013, and the original house was demolished in 2025.

The house stood beside the seventh hole of the Peninsula Club golf course. Its property listing, cited by FOX Sports, described panoramic views of Lake Norman from almost every room.

Jordan's real estate holdings also included properties beyond North Carolina. FOX Sports reported in February 2013 that he had purchased a 28,000-square-foot home in Jupiter, Florida, for $12.8 million in 2012. The report described the Lake Norman property as his latest real estate investment. The Florida purchase preceded the acquisition of the Cornelius home by a year, placing the North Carolina property among several residential holdings linked to Jordan during that period. His business interests also extended beyond property and professional basketball, particularly through his long-running partnership with Nike and the Jordan Brand.

A new structure was constructed on the lakefront property

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A new custom-built home is taking shape at the site. The New York Post described the replacement as a lakefront mansion. Its images show the new building in relation to the surrounding landscape, but do not establish the home’s layout or amenities. The property remains within the Peninsula Club community, near the golf course and Lake Norman.

The new photos show the property at a later stage of construction. However, the reports do not provide a confirmed construction budget, final square footage, or completion date.