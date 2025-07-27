Michigan stabbing: Meet Derrick Perry, the brave shopper who stopped Walmart attacker

Traverse City erupted in chaos when a stabbing broke out inside a local Walmart, but one man’s quick thinking helped stop the violence. Derrick Perry, who was shopping with his family, bravely intervened to subdue the suspect before police arrived, as reported by Cedarnews. Law enforcement officers are seen stationed outside a Walmart where 11 people were stabbed in a violent attack Saturday, July 26, 2025, in Traverse City, Mich (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)(AP)

Also Read: Walmart stabbing suspect slashed shopper ‘in the eye,’ witnesses recount horrifying scene in Michigan

Eyewitness reveals how Perry stopped the suspect

An eyewitness to the chilling stabbing horror revealed that the attacker had injured several people in the Walmart when Perry courageously stepped in to stop the suspect. Perry, without hesitation, lunged towards the attacker and tackled him to the ground. He restrained the yet-to-be-named attacker until the police authorities arrived. Thanks to Perry's swift and selfless action, he likely prevented any further bloodshed.

According to Cedarnews, one shopper who witnessed the incident said, "He didn’t even hesitateEveryone was running away, but Derrick ran toward the danger.”

Security footage later revealed Perry's quick and brave response amid the horror that erupted at the Walmart. He confronted the attacker and disarmed him using a store shelf as cover. It is also to be noted that his background in security training may have contributed to restraining the attacker.

Also Read: Michigan Walmart stabbing: Trump ally says it's 'highly likely' suspect is an 'Islamic immigrant,' calls for deportation

Authorities praise Perry's quick thinking

Local law enforcement praised Perry for his bravery and quick thinking as he likely saved a lot of lives. Traverse City Police Chief Lauren Gilbert said, “Had he not stepped in when he did, the situation could’ve turned much worse.” The city officials are reportedly planning to officially recognize Perry's bravery in the coming days with a community hero award.

Following the stabbing horror in Traverse City, the focus has now shifted to recovery, with a GoFundMe page established to provide aid to the victims and their families. Many are urging the local businesses and city officials to honor Perry with a public commendation.