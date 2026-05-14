Microsoft Copilot down? How to fix errors amid massive outage

Microsoft Copilot is currently experiencing an outage on Thursday. Downdetector, a platform that tracks online outages, showed nearly 200 reports at the time of writing this story. Meanwhile, dozens of users are reporting issues such as ‘Something went wrong’, failed responses, slow loading, authentication errors, and complete unresponsiveness. A photo taken on May 7, 2026 shows the letters AI for Artificial Intelligence on a laptop screen (top) next to the logo of the Microsoft's Copilot chatbot application on a smartphone screen in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (AFP)

The company has not addressed the outage yet. “Microsoft Copilot is down. They don’t have the compute to serve this tool consistently,” one person complained on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“When will Copilot be up again. I am missing out on so much work,” another user added.

5 quick fixes to try right now Check Official Status Go to status.office.com or portal.azure.com to see real-time service health. The cuurent message reads: “Service degradation on Microsoft consumer products. See below for more information.”

However, Copilot is ‘operational’.

Hard Refresh & Restart

Press Ctrl + Shift + R (or Cmd + Shift + R on Mac) for a hard refresh.

Close and reopen the browser or Copilot app completely.

Clear Cache & Cookies

Clear cache and cookies for copilot.microsoft.com and bing.com.

On mobile: Go to Settings → Apps → Copilot → Storage → Clear Cache (and Clear Data if needed).

Switch Networks and Disable VPN Toggle between Wi-Fi and mobile data.

Turn off any VPN or proxy, as they often interfere with Copilot’s servers.

Update or Reinstall Make sure you’re using the latest version of the Copilot app.

If issues persist, uninstall and reinstall the app.

For Copilot in Windows, restart your PC.

Additional Tips Try using Microsoft Edge browser — many users report it’s more stable during outages.

Wait 30–60 minutes and try again. Most Copilot outages resolve within a few hours.

As a temporary workaround, use alternatives like Grok, Claude, or ChatGPT.

Microsoft has not yet given an official ETA, but outages of this scale are usually fixed relatively quickly once the root cause is identified. Check status.office.com for the latest updates.