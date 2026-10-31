Middletown, PA: Fire breaks out at former railroad station; building collapses

A fire broke out at a former railroad station in Middletown, Pennsylvania, on Friday afternoon, October 30, prompting a response from multiple fire companies.
The wooden building at 39 Wilson Street was badly damaged, with most of the structure collapsing as firefighters worked to control the flames.
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According to PennLive, emergency crews were alerted to the fire at around 2:40 p.m. Flames were seen coming from the building near the railroad tracks and Union Street. A PennLive reporter at the scene said the structure, apart from one wall, had collapsed at around 3:10 p.m.
Smoke from the fire could also be seen from Middletown Area High School, according to the report. A section of Union Street near Karns Foods was closed as emergency crews responded.
Rail services suspended as firefighters respond
The fire also affected nearby rail operations. Both Norfolk Southern and Amtrak suspended services on the railway lines close to the station.
Multiple fire companies from Dauphin County were sent to the scene. Authorities have not yet shared details about what caused the fire or whether anyone was injured.
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.