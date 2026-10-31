Middletown, PA: Fire breaks out at former railroad station; building collapses

A fire broke out at a former railroad station in Middletown, Pennsylvania, on Friday afternoon, October 30, prompting a response from multiple fire companies.

A fire in Middletown, PA, caused the former railroad station to collapse, disrupting nearby rail services.

The wooden building at 39 Wilson Street was badly damaged, with most of the structure collapsing as firefighters worked to control the flames.

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According to PennLive, emergency crews were alerted to the fire at around 2:40 p.m. Flames were seen coming from the building near the railroad tracks and Union Street. A PennLive reporter at the scene said the structure, apart from one wall, had collapsed at around 3:10 p.m.

Smoke from the fire could also be seen from Middletown Area High School, according to the report. A section of Union Street near Karns Foods was closed as emergency crews responded.

Rail services suspended as firefighters respond

The fire also affected nearby rail operations. Both Norfolk Southern and Amtrak suspended services on the railway lines close to the station.

Multiple fire companies from Dauphin County were sent to the scene. Authorities have not yet shared details about what caused the fire or whether anyone was injured.

This is a developing story…

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