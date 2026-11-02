Mike Johnson surprises crowd at Iowa rally with hilarious Trump impression | Watch

House Speaker Mike Johnson surprised the crowd at a rally in Iowa on Sunday when he suddenly imitated President Donald Trump. Johnson joked about Trump's habit of calling him at 1am and 5am, and even copied the president's voice while talking about their phone conversations. Trump was standing right behind him as Johnson gave the short impression.

Mike Johnson did a short impression of President Donald Trump. (Bloomberg)

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Johnson joined Trump at the rally in Dubuque, Iowa, to energize Republican voters before the crucial election, according to Fox News.

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“I work almost as hard as this guy. I try to keep up with him, [but] he doesn’t sleep at all,” Johnson said.

“The man calls me at one o’clock in the morning, and also at 5:00am,” Johnson said, before slipping into his Trump voice. “‘Mikey, are you sleeping? No sir, of course not. Sleep is for sissies.”

“‘What’s on your mind, Mr President?’” Johnson continued, before adding in his Trump voice, “‘I don’t know, let’s talk about whatever."

Johnson then stopped the act. “I’m not going to do my impression in front of you,” he said, turning to Trump, who was standing behind him. “Sorry, I didn’t plan that.”

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The clip went viral on X.

One user wrote: “We need to see more of that side of Johnson. Dude’s pretty funny.” Another said: “Surprisingly spot-on impression, though short.”

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Second user wrote: “Keep Mike as Leader of the House!!”

Another wrote: “Trump calling at 1am and again at 5 that man does not sleep he just keeps working.”

“It boggles the mind to imagine what bizarre unreality these people must live in," wrote another.

“It‘s cool to see Mike so alive!,” wrote another.

Also read: Trump says he may become 'Mr Veto' if Democrats win the midterms: 'I'm not going to let them ruin it'

What else happened at the rally

According to Fox News, Johnson also warned voters about moderate Democrats during his speech, while Trump promised to make America the richest country in history.

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Trump spoke for two hours at the rally in Dubuque before travelling to Salina, Kansas. He is holding rallies in two states that he has won comfortably in previous elections as he makes his final campaign push ahead of the midterms.

“We’re going to elect ‘America first’ Republicans up and down the line,” Trump said, as per AP.

Republicans in both Iowa and Kansas are facing strong challenges from Democrats ahead of Tuesday's elections. Their trips also show that the Republican Party is trying to protect its position as the midterms have become a test of support for Trump's second term. More than 54 million votes have already been cast. Some voters, including people who supported Trump in the past, are questioning the impact of his tariffs on the economy and his decision to launch the war in Iran.

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Republican Representative Don Bacon said, “Tariffs are not popular here in the Midwest." Meanwhile, Senator Tim Scott, who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said he was confident that Republicans would hold on to the Senate.

“His agenda, without any question, is on the ballot,” Scott said.

(with AP inputs)